Blake Lively Dealt Massive Blow as Experts Warn She Has 'Long Way to Go' Before She Can Really Claim Victory Over Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively hailed the dismissal of the $400million lawsuit filed by former co-star Justin Baldoni as a victory for women's rights and thanked the people who "stood by me" during her ordeal.
However, RadarOnline.com can reveal Baldoni, the It Ends with Us actor and director, still has some fight left in him.
Earlier this week, Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out Baldoni's extortion and defamation suit he filed against the 37-year-old and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The judge also dismissed Baldoni's $250million defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.
Meanwhile, Lively's lawsuit accusing Baldon, 41, of sexual harassment and claiming his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" is still progressing.
Baldoni's legal team can still amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract if they choose to, with a deadline of June 23.
"I don't think this will be over any time soon," Los Angeles veteran trial attorney Omar Serrato said. "I think we have a long way to go."
Serrato continued that he was surprised by the judge's decision: "It certainly feels like it may be in danger of appellate review."
It SHOULD End With US
However, LA celebrity lawyer Christopher Melcher disagreed, arguing Baldoni's case is finished. Still, after Lively suffered a setback of her own when she recently withdrew two claims of emotional distress, Melcher said it may be time for both parties to simply call it a night.
"Both of them have just really destroyed each other in this court proceeding and have accomplished nothing, other than harming themselves," he said.
With an actual trial not scheduled to start until 2026, Melcher said he doubts it'll ever make it that far.
"I see no realistic chance that this case will ever go to trial," he added. "Justin has very little claims left that are allowed based on this ruling, and Blake can't seek emotional distress damages."
Damaged Goods
Melcher continued: "They have inflicted damaging wounds against the other (and) the only thing they have to show for it are big legal bills.
"Now they really need to find a way out, because going forward in court is not a viable pathway for either one of them based on the rulings that they have suffered in the last week.
'It's really now in their hands to settle, and that might be what the judge is hoping to do through these rulings."
Lively's Big Win
Regardless of the eventual outcome, Lively wasted little time taking a victory lap after the decision.
Writing on Instagram, Lively said: "Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety.
"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us."
The Gossip Girl star continued: "While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."
Baldoni was said to be reeling after the ruling.
"This is a disaster for Justin," one legal insider told Hollywood journalist Rob Shuter. "He went after the biggest couple in Hollywood and lost big.
"Justin thought he could silence Blake with a massive lawsuit," a source said. "Instead, she just shut him down in court."