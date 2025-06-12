Blake Lively Dealt Massive Blow as Experts Warn She Has 'Long Way to Go' Before She Can Really Claim Victory Over Justin Baldoni

Earlier this week, Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out Baldoni's extortion and defamation suit he filed against the 37-year-old and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The judge also dismissed Baldoni's $250million defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Lively's lawsuit accusing Baldon, 41, of sexual harassment and claiming his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" is still progressing.

Baldoni's legal team can still amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract if they choose to, with a deadline of June 23.

"I don't think this will be over any time soon," Los Angeles veteran trial attorney Omar Serrato said. "I think we have a long way to go."

Serrato continued that he was surprised by the judge's decision: "It certainly feels like it may be in danger of appellate review."