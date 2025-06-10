Blake Lively Breaks Silence After Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit is Tossed — Hailing it a Victory for Women's Rights and Crowning Herself Feminist Heroine

Lively was snapped attending 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner in New York City on Monday June 9 coming off her stellar day.

The actress, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, vowed she was "more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story."

Lively wrapped up in thanking those in the public who have supported her amid the turbulent past year.

She added: "With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know.

"Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you."