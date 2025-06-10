Blake Lively Breaks Silence After Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit is Tossed — Hailing it a Victory for Women's Rights and Crowning Herself Feminist Heroine
Blake Lively has dramatically broken her silence after being cleared in her $400million lawsuit with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 37, hailed the verdict as a victory for women's rights and thanked the people who "stood by me" during her ordeal.
'Victory For Women's Rights'
Writing on Instagram, Lively said: "Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety.
"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us."
The Gossip Girl star continued: "While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."
Thanking The People Who Stood By Her
Lively was snapped attending 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner in New York City on Monday June 9 coming off her stellar day.
The actress, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, vowed she was "more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story."
Lively wrapped up in thanking those in the public who have supported her amid the turbulent past year.
She added: "With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know.
"Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you."
Women's Groups 'Abandoned' Baldoni
The It Ends With Us actress, whose legal battle with Baldoni has had a significant impact on her friendship with Taylor Swift, added a list of groups that had publicly supported her amid the highly-publicized Hollywood feud.
Among them, in alphabetical order, were the California Employment Lawyers Association, California Women’s Law Center, CHILD USA, Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, Equal Rights Advocates, Esperanza United, Her Justice and Herunivercity Inc.
Lively also took aim at Baldoni by saying women's groups had abandoned him in droves.
Taylor Swift Friendship Woe
A total of "19 leading survivors and organizations devoted to women's rights, children's rights and domestic violence have now signed onto four separate amicus briefs," a spokesperson for the Another Simple Favor star revealed in a statement.
The statement continued: "All are united in opposing Justin Baldoni's attempt to dismantle a law designed to protect women who speak up – simply to protect himself."
Lively's team said Baldoni, 41, was going against his own playbook as the complicated legal case progresses, leaving himself open to increased scrutiny in the wake of his past public statements.
"Rather than defend his case on the facts, Baldoni is now contradicting years of his own public persona – abandoning the message of his #MeToo YouTube's, podcasts, TED Talks, and interviews, where he once upon a time urged men 'to listen to the women in your life … to hold their anguish and actually believe them, even if what they're saying is against you,"' Lively's rep said.
The statement wrapped up by declaring: "These women and organizations are sounding the alarm about his DARVO tactics, and the chilling effect they could have well beyond this case."