J-Lo's X-rated Confession: Diva Shocks Fans With Outrageous Sex Talk Live on Stage Amid Accusations She's 'Turning Into Soft Porn Star'
Jennifer Lopez shocked fans by making an X-rated confession during a concert in Italy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar, 55, boasted about her bedroom antics on stage at the Lucca Summer Festival on Monday night before performing racy track, Moments In Love.
Saucy Antics
She told the audience: "I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don't know about you but I do, and sometimes I like it hard."
As the crowd screamed, Lopez added: "Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow.
"But there's other days... maybe because it's a new kind of time for me, maybe because it's summertime and it's hot outside, I feel a little more naughty."
Laughing as the crowd reacted to her words, Lopez said with a smile: "You ever get that feeling?
"Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast."
Ben Affleck Taunt
As well as teasing her sexual preferences, she also delivered another cutting blow to ex-husband Ben Affleck with her new song, Up All Night.
On the track, which has the same name as her concert tour, Lopez sings: "I'm up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life. I bet you wish that you were by my side. I got tired of you breaking me down."
Tellingly, she adds: "Look at me now."
Lopez also slates Affleck in her new song Birthday, out Thursday, July 24, which seems to taunt the Batman star about what he lost when their romance hit the rocks.
She sings: "Every day is my birthday, bitch. You ain’t never seen nobody do it like this. You ain't gettin' in tonight, you ain't on the list.
"Everything I want, I got, I ain’t got a wish."
'Soft Porn Star'
Lopez's increasingly risqué performances haven't gone unnoticed by Megyn Kelly, who accused her of devolving into an adult film star thanks to a series of raunchy concerts in recent weeks.
In a post to X, conservative political commentator Kelly shared a video of the songstress running through multiple mock sex positions with her shirtless male backup dancers as the political commentator expressed her disgust.
"So she's a soft porn star now," Kelly captioned the clip, before mocking Lopez for making "Great choices!"
Several replies to the post agreed with the former Fox News host, with multiple people describing the video of Lopez as "ridiculous," "disgusting" and "embarrassing."
"This is nasty. I couldn't watch," wrote one particularly sensitive poster in reply.
But some of the replies accused Kelly of being unnecessarily harsh on Lopez.
"Jealous much?" one user wrote, while another person mused: "Is there anything that does not offend MAGA?"
Others urged Kelly to be less "judgmental," and another person turned the tables by writing, "Still grasping at relevance, Megyn."