'It's All Over': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Income Significantly Hit as Netflix 'Scrap' $100Million Deal Following Duchess' Flop Lifestyle Series
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's $100million deal with Netflix has been scrapped by the streamer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the execs’ decision comes after Duchess’ lifestyle series With Love, Meghan flopped and the Duke’s vanity project, Polo, about the sport, was watched by just 500,000 people.
'No More Shows Will Be Made'
And according to insiders, bosses were growing increasingly frustrated with Meghan making her As Ever brand a priority.
A source said: "The deal is done; no more shows will be made.
"Netflix feels they’ve got all they can from the couple.
"Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair.
"They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.
'The Content Got Weaker'
"The content got weaker from there on, but, frankly, for $20million a year, anything was better than nothing.
“There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.
“Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that.
“Publicly, there will not be a statement, and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line.
“But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue.”
Last month it was announced Netflix had signed a deal with King Charles and British actor Idris Elba for a documentary exploring the impact of the King’s Trust.
And it was understood any deal with the Sussexes could be seen as a hindrance to that link-up.
'Milking Her Fame'
The Sussexes Netflix axing comes as two leading brand experts have claimed Meghan is a "fraud" and As Ever is all about "milking" her fame from marrying Harry to "sucker people into buying her stuff."
Canadian lawyer Phillip Millar and California marketing executive Camille Moore, stars of the popular The Art of the Brand podcast, believe the launch and concept of her lifestyle business have been one of the worst they have ever seen.
"I love sh---ing on people who suck. Meghan Markle sucks as far as I'm concerned," Millar has said.
"It (As Ever) is run by a confederacy of dunces working on this platform that is just maximizing the value from her fame that came from Suits and being a part of the Royal Family, and they're just milking that for everything they can."
Millar and Moore, who have advised big businesses including Mercedes-Benz, L'Oreal, Olaplex, Dior, Van Cleef and Air Canada, say Meghan's business has been a "royal disaster."
Millar believes that As Ever lacks authenticity because he claims that Meghan is "pretending" to be a domestic goddess and most people don't believe it. But he added that the people who have rushed to buy her wine, jam, crepe mix and tea shows "how gullible a lot of consumers are."
Moore said Meghan is responsible "for really probably having the worst brand execution to date," adding: "She's had zero ownership in this business. It's effectively like she's just like labeling her brand."
She added: "I feel like she's doing such a brutal or good job, depending on how you're looking at it, of getting this like free PR and then absolutely s---ing the bed."