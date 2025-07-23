EXCLUSIVE: Why Those Obama Divorce Rumors Are Not Going Away — Despite Barack and Michelle’s Podcast Love-In

The Obamas, married since October 1992, with daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, have long been held up as a model power couple.

Yet over recent months — and as RadarOnline.com was first to report — speculation about a potential split has fiercely intensified, fueled by their growing absence from public events together and perceived distance on social media.

The couple’s podcast reunion — hosted by Michelle, 61, alongside her brother Craig Robinson — seemed intended to quash such rumors. But insiders say the fissures run deeper than fans are being told.

One said: “Everyone around the Obamas is saying the show was just a very well-orchestrated, and even almost scripted, denial of the truth — they are done!”

The podcast episode — framed as a special event — featured Robinson teasing: “This is the episode that everyone’s been waiting for,” as Barack joined the conversation.

They exchanged light-hearted banter, with Robinson joking: “Wait, you guys like each other?” and Michelle dryly replying: “That’s the rumor mill.”