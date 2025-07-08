EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama Launches Shameless Flirtfests With Other Men to 'Wind Up Husband Barack' As Secret Divorce Rumors Keep Raging
Flirty former First Lady Michelle Obama has been turning on the charm with other men – and sources said she's doing it to get back at hubby Barack Obama for years of eyebrow-raising behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They're both strong-willed and when they don't see eye to eye on something, neither of them easily backs down," said a source, who insisted despite their polished public image, the Obamas' 32-year marriage is on shaky ground.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, divorce rumors have dogged the pair ever since Michelle skipped Donald Trump's second inauguration in January, sparking whispers of a major rift.
New Men?
In May, Michelle batted away the rumors on her podcast IMO, saying: "Everybody would know it. I'm not a martyr; I would be problem-solving in public."
And in a move seemingly designed to show the strength of her marriage, Michelle revealed on June 11 that she and Barack get relationship guidance from music legend Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, calling them "couple mentors."
"I marvel at you and Patti and the work that you all have done," she told the 75-year-old rocker.
'Calculated Payback'
Insiders said behind the scenes, though, Michelle is done playing the supportive spouse.
"She's getting bolder and more playful. She flirts, jokes, and shows a spark with men who make her feel admired," said a source.
On an earlier episode of her podcast, the 61-year-old Harvard-educated lawyer had a flirty exchange with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 43, joking that if she were single and found out he was too, she might just book a stay at his place.
According to an insider, it isn't the first time Michelle has turned on the charm spigot with other dudes: "She knows what she's doing. It's part confidence and part calculated payback."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Michelle's 63-year-old hubby has a long history of flirty antics – including his controversial "selfie scandal" with 58-year-old former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, and some cozy moments with A-listers, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, and a recent rumor linking him to Jennifer Aniston, 56.
Though both camps denied the claim, a source insisted it caused tension and will lead Michelle to "more flirty behavior" ahead.
They said: "Michelle's not hiding her independence anymore. The tables have turned."