FINAL IMAGES: Ozzy Osbourne Looked 'Happy and Excited' Just 48 Hours Before Death — as It’s Revealed the Drug-Addled Rocker’s Heart Was Being Monitored '15 Times a Day'
The late Ozzy Osbourne looked "happy and excited" only 48 hours before his shocking death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal before the iconic Black Sabbath rocker passed away surrounded by his family, his heart was being monitored "15 times a day."
Ozzy's Final Hours
Osbourne's daughter Kelly, 40, took to TikTok just days before her father's death to share a video of the Black Sabbath frontman appearing to be in good spirits with his grandson, Sidney.
In the footage, the late rocker, who had been fighting Parkinson's disease, appeared to be in a kitchen and enjoying a meal with his family members.
Osbourne sported his signature long locks, which were pulled back in a high bun, with headphones over his ears.
While Kelly was panning the camera to show her view of family members, she told her father to say "good morning" – which he eventually did before focusing on his iPad once again.
Back To The Beginning Show Prep
Osbourne's death comes just weeks after the Black Sabbath star took to the stage one final time with his bandmates at a farewell concert in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, July 5.
During the show, the rock icon came out on stage and performed a five-song set by himself before his former bandmates joined him.
He asked the audience while sitting in a black leather chair: "Are you ready? Let the madness begin!"
To end his historic career, after the last song, Osbourne was presented with a cake and fireworks went off over Villa Park to close out the show.
Osbourne told the crowd: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I love you."
Before the show, Osbourne was working on his fitness to perform – but due to his health conditions, extreme precautions were taken.
Speaking on his Sirius XM show at the end of May, Ozzy said: "F***ing hell. I am constantly in training seven days a week. I have got this guy who's virtually living with me and I am in bed by seven.
“I used to have to take a handful of f***ing sleeping pills. Now I don't take anything. I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day. I’ve got this f***ing device on my finger. It's a monitor to say how my heart rate is.”
Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, and despite his painful challenge, RadarOnline.com revealed how the rock star "pushed himself" to make his final show happen.
An insider who revealed Osbourne was in a great deal of pain added: "No one could tell him otherwise, no matter what was said. He didn’t care. He wanted this for his fans... and himself."
Farewell To Ozzy
On Tuesday, his family released an emotional statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.
"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis."