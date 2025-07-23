EXCLUSIVE: How Michael Douglas’ 25-Year Age Gap With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Could Finally Break Apart Couple as He Quits Acting For Good
Michael Douglas has announced his retirement from acting after nearly six decades in the business.
And with the 80-year-old stepping back, sources tell RadarOnline.com the 25-year age gap between him and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, could bring new challenges to their marriage that could finally break up the couple.
His Decision To Quit Acting
“I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set,” Douglas told fans recently, acknowledging his decision to quit acting was both deliberate and necessary.
Douglas, a two-time Oscar winner, confirmed he has not worked since 2022 and feels ready to embrace a different pace of life.
“I’ve had a very busy career,” he said while attending a film festival in the Czech Republic earlier this month, looking tanned and dapper in a cream linen blazer.
The Most Famous Age Gap
He and Zeta-Jones, who met at a film festival in 1998 and married in 2000, have long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples despite their significant age difference.
The marriage between the showbiz power players has thrived through decades of red carpet appearances and juggling their busy careers — all while raising two children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 22.
But an insider said the shift in their dynamic since Douglas’s retirement is proving daunting for the couple.
“Having Michael around so much is proving difficult for Catherine,” the source said. “Their marriage has thrived best when they had some distance from each other, especially during the busy years raising their children.”
The insider added that while Zeta-Jones fully supports Douglas’ choice to retire, she’s finding it hard to adjust to losing the peace and independence she’s grown used to.
They said: “She wishes she had more personal space, but that’s not the case now. Michael will be relying on her more, which has been gradually increasing.
“She always knew this moment would come because of their 25-year age difference, but facing it now feels overwhelming.
“Michael’s retirement is a significant moment for both of them. His identity is deeply connected to his career in film.
“Stepping away from that is undoubtedly difficult and emotional for him.
“Catherine recognizes it’s the right move and appreciates how fortunate they are to have this time together. She remains devoted to Michael — it’s now about adjusting to this new chapter and embracing a slower rhythm as a couple.”
Douglas and his wife have weathered tough times before.
The actor’s battle with throat cancer in 2010 was a major challenge for the family, and the strain of his illness combined with Zeta-Jones’ bipolar disorder led to a split in 2012.
They reunited in 2015, with Douglas saying: “I’m crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times… we’re back stronger than ever.”
Still, our insider described the adjustment to Douglas’ retirement as particularly “rough” for Zeta-Jones, who is used to having her independence while he was away on set.
They said: “She’s relying on her close friends for support and making sure to prioritize self-care, which helps her stay grounded. And despite his neediness, Michael is trying to respect her need for space.”
Douglas himself praised his wife during his retirement announcement, saying: “I just like to watch my wife work.”
Catherine's Return To Work
That work continues for Zeta-Jones, who is set to return to her native Wales to star in the upcoming Prime revenge drama, Kill Jackie.
According to an insider, the couple’s rhythm returns when she is away on location.
They said: “She travels back and forth to visit Michael during her breaks, sparing him the hassle of traveling.
“Those periods apart give them both some much-needed breathing room, which helps keep their connection alive.
“Friends and family are also staying hopeful about the couple’s future. It’s a process, and this is definitely one of the more challenging chapters in their long marriage, but everyone believes they’ll make it through.”