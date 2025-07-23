EXCLUSIVE: How Michael Douglas’ 25-Year Age Gap With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Could Finally Break Apart Couple as He Quits Acting For Good

He and Zeta-Jones, who met at a film festival in 1998 and married in 2000, have long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples despite their significant age difference.

The marriage between the showbiz power players has thrived through decades of red carpet appearances and juggling their busy careers — all while raising two children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 22.

But an insider said the shift in their dynamic since Douglas’s retirement is proving daunting for the couple.

“Having Michael around so much is proving difficult for Catherine,” the source said. “Their marriage has thrived best when they had some distance from each other, especially during the busy years raising their children.”

The insider added that while Zeta-Jones fully supports Douglas’ choice to retire, she’s finding it hard to adjust to losing the peace and independence she’s grown used to.