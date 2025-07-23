EXCLUSIVE: Alice Cooper at 77 — And How He’s Now Deaf, Alone and Petrified of Hell

“They used to come with me on the plane or I’d hire them once I was in Europe. My guy in London always found me excellent snakes, but now I just can’t get the permits.”

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg of his problems — as he’s now almost near deaf and tormented by his deep Christian faith that has left him convinced he is heading for a day of reckoning in the afterlife.

A source told us: “Alice is now essentially deaf, lonely and realizing he hasn’t long left on this Earth.

“He also thinks he is going to have to answer for all his past sins and hellraising as he has a deep belief in a very literal Hell.

“But at least he’s not dead — and he’s going to keep going until the bitter end.”

For half a century, Cooper — who turned 77 in February — has thrilled fans by draping himself in snakes, wielding guillotines and wading through stage blood.

His theatrical, macabre brand of rock — with hits like School’s Out, Elected and Feed My Frankenstein — earned him a devoted following and infuriated cultural conservatives like Mary Whitehouse, who once called for a ban on his shows.