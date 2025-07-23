'I Was Sobbing': Ozzy Osbourne's Son Louis, 50, Lauded Late Father For His Performance In Final Gig As Crippled Star Overcame Odds To Bid Farewell To Fans
Ozzy Osbourne's rarely-seen son lauded his now late father’s final ever concert, admitting his performance left him "sobbing".
RadarOnline.com can reveal Louis Osbourne, 50, was concerned whether his frail rock star dad would be able to take part in the gig, held in his home city of Birmingham in England, earlier this month due to his various health issues.
'Nailed It'
But the musician managed to reunite with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the band's farewell, performing while seated on a throne-like chair adorned with skulls and a bat to the delight of the 40,000-strong crowd.
Louis said: "The audience showed him all the love that you'd expect and he back to them.
"An emotional end to a phenomenal 57-year career."
Louis, Osborne's son with first wife Thelma Riley, adds: "I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more.
"I had been anxious for months about this as I've been. worried about my dad's ability to perform with Parkinson's disease.
"I just wanted it to be a dignified send-off for him. But as soon as he started singing, we knew he was gonna nail it."
'We Love You'
The one-time bat-biting wild-man appeared with his original Black Sabbath bandmates — bassist Geezer Butler, drummer Bill Ward and guitarist Tony Iommi — and delighted the crowd with hits such as Iron Man, Crazy Train, and Mama I’m Coming Home.
"Your support over the years has made it all possible for us to live the lifestyle we live," Osbourne told fans.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you. We love you."
The show was hosted by Aquaman star Jason Momoa and featured performances from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.
Health Issues
The two-time Grammy winner had been wracked by a crushing avalanche of illnesses and injuries that made standing to perform impossible for the struggling rock star.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, has endured multiple spinal surgeries following a devastating ATV accident that left him with cracked vertebrae in his neck, and is forced to use a cane or wheelchair.
An insider said: "His Parkinson's has progressed and he's in a great deal of pain.
"But instead of resting, he pushed himself to make this happen.
"No one could tell him otherwise no matter what was said. He didn't care. He wanted this for his fans and for himself."
Osbourne passed away on Tuesday aged 76, two weeks after the epic final performance.
The founding Black Sabbath frontman's wife, Sharon, and four of his five children — including Louis — confirmed in a joint statement.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love," the message shared on social media read.
"We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."