'I Was Sobbing': Ozzy Osbourne's Son Louis, 50, Lauded Late Father For His Performance In Final Gig As Crippled Star Overcame Odds To Bid Farewell To Fans

But the musician managed to reunite with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the band's farewell, performing while seated on a throne-like chair adorned with skulls and a bat to the delight of the 40,000-strong crowd.

Louis said: "The audience showed him all the love that you'd expect and he back to them.

"An emotional end to a phenomenal 57-year career."

Louis, Osborne's son with first wife Thelma Riley, adds: "I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more.

"I had been anxious for months about this as I've been. worried about my dad's ability to perform with Parkinson's disease.

"I just wanted it to be a dignified send-off for him. But as soon as he started singing, we knew he was gonna nail it."