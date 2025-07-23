Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Creepy Bowling Coach Murders High School Student After Trying to Romance Underage Girl – Before The Perv Turned The Gun On Himself

creepy bowling coach murders teen after romance with minor
Source: MAXIM HOPMAN/UNSPLASH

Creepy bowling coach murders teen after failed romance attempt with underage girl, then suicides.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

A creepy Michigan bowling coach who allegedly tried to romance his underage students finally exploded in a frenzy of murder and suicide – killing a 17-year-old former pupil before turning his gun on himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Loner Ryne Leist, 33, murdered Gwendolyn Smith in the teen's Temperance home, about an hour south of Detroit, on June 14, just two weeks after she graduated from nearby Bedford High School, police said.

creepy bowling coach murders teen after romance with minor
Source: TAKAHIRO TAGUCHI/UNSPLASH

Gwendolyn Smith's killer was a volunteer coach accused of preying on teen girls.

Leist – who worked as a "volunteer" coach for a bowling club at local Forest View Lanes – had previously tried to ply his female students with booze, and went as far as having the name of one girl tattooed on his arm even though they hadn't dated, according to youngsters he once instructed.

"He would try sleeping with me and my friends," said one of them, Kara Thornton. "He'd meet us at parks and then drive us to the middle of nowhere, giving us alcohol... he was always so gross, always trying to date underage girls."

"A few years back, he was trying to be a 'photographer' to take nudes of women," Thornton added. "It's hard looking back and realizing how f**ked it all was."

creepy bowling coach murders teen after romance with minor
Source: MEGA

Levi Smith blamed the predator for sending disturbing messages before the tragedy.

Gwendolyn's stepfather, Levi Smith – who tragically discovered his daughter's body after returning to his home – said Leist sent his child numerous spine-chilling emails in the days before he shot her.

"He deserves to rot in a special hell," Levi wrote on social media of his daughter's assailant.

