EXCLUSIVE: Creepy Bowling Coach Murders High School Student After Trying to Romance Underage Girl – Before The Perv Turned The Gun On Himself

Leist – who worked as a "volunteer" coach for a bowling club at local Forest View Lanes – had previously tried to ply his female students with booze, and went as far as having the name of one girl tattooed on his arm even though they hadn't dated, according to youngsters he once instructed.

"He would try sleeping with me and my friends," said one of them, Kara Thornton. "He'd meet us at parks and then drive us to the middle of nowhere, giving us alcohol... he was always so gross, always trying to date underage girls."

"A few years back, he was trying to be a 'photographer' to take nudes of women," Thornton added. "It's hard looking back and realizing how f**ked it all was."