EXCLUSIVE: Church Horrors: Hero Quickly Stops Active Shooter During Service Avoiding Brutal Bloody Massacre

A courageous congregation stepped in as an active gunman stormed into their Texas service and tried to shoot, only to be overwhelmed and pummeled by a hail of bullets from a heroic church security guard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jay Trombley, a 57-year-old church volunteer and ex-military veteran, opened fire during the June 22 Sunday service in Christ's Victory Church in North Central Texas, just as gunman Brian Browning, 31, began an AR-15 rifle assault on the faithful.

"He had a mask, thought it was mechanical, then raised his gun and pointed it to see people running, toward my family," one worshipper recounted.