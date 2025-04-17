Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Michael Douglas
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Divorce Shocker — How Pair Are 'Secretly on the Rocks' and 'Quietly Dividing Property Portfolio''

michael douglas catherine zeta jones dividing property divorce
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones are feared to be headed to Splitsville.

April 17 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

With their marriage on the rocks, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are unloading many of the properties in their real-estate portfolio in preparation for a possible split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say Douglas's advanced age – the Wall Street star turns 81 in September – has become a major issue for Zeta-Jones, who at 55 is a quarter of a century younger than her "old man."

"He's looking more fragile than ever and he's not as quick-thinking or as mobile as he used to be, and that's been a problem for Catherine," our insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas catherine zeta jones dividing property divorce
Source: MEGA

Zeta-Jones has grown tired of playing caretaker as her husband slows down with age.

Article continues below advertisement

The Chicago actress "has become more of a caretaker to him than a wife and she's frustrated," our source added.

They said: "Her career has taken a back seat to caring for Michael.

"Catherine wants to travel the world and play golf, do more movies and work with interesting people, and Michael can't keep up with her. Instead, he sits at home and worries about the state of the world. It's just become a sad situation for them."

Now the couple's children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, are grown, they've been putting many of their properties up for sale.

In 2018, they put the Bermuda compound they've owned for decades on the market for $10.6million.

Three years later, they listed their penthouse apartment on Central Park West in New York for $21.5million, but later took it off the market.

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas catherine zeta jones dividing property divorce
Source: MEGA

Penthouse listings and estate sales have insiders speculating the couple are poised to announce their split.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
teresa giudice breakup jail time spending debts second husband

EXCLUSIVE: High-Maintenance Teresa Giudice 'Headed for Break-Up and JAIL TIME' With Second Husband Over 'Runaway Spending and Debts'

jennifer aniston doomed die spinster bores boyfriends showbiz

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Doomed to Die a Spinster' As She 'Bores Boyfriends to Death' with 'Showbiz War Stories'

They've also been trying to sell their $32.4million retreat in Majorca, Spain, as well as a $12million estate in upstate New York that's been their primary home since 2019.

Our source said: "The fact that they're selling off their properties has raised more than a few eyebrows.

"People around them are whispering it must mean they're headed for divorce."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.