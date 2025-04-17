EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Divorce Shocker — How Pair Are 'Secretly on the Rocks' and 'Quietly Dividing Property Portfolio''
With their marriage on the rocks, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are unloading many of the properties in their real-estate portfolio in preparation for a possible split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources say Douglas's advanced age – the Wall Street star turns 81 in September – has become a major issue for Zeta-Jones, who at 55 is a quarter of a century younger than her "old man."
"He's looking more fragile than ever and he's not as quick-thinking or as mobile as he used to be, and that's been a problem for Catherine," our insider said.
The Chicago actress "has become more of a caretaker to him than a wife and she's frustrated," our source added.
They said: "Her career has taken a back seat to caring for Michael.
"Catherine wants to travel the world and play golf, do more movies and work with interesting people, and Michael can't keep up with her. Instead, he sits at home and worries about the state of the world. It's just become a sad situation for them."
Now the couple's children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, are grown, they've been putting many of their properties up for sale.
In 2018, they put the Bermuda compound they've owned for decades on the market for $10.6million.
Three years later, they listed their penthouse apartment on Central Park West in New York for $21.5million, but later took it off the market.
They've also been trying to sell their $32.4million retreat in Majorca, Spain, as well as a $12million estate in upstate New York that's been their primary home since 2019.
Our source said: "The fact that they're selling off their properties has raised more than a few eyebrows.
"People around them are whispering it must mean they're headed for divorce."