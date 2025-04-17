EXCLUSIVE: High-Maintenance Teresa Giudice 'Headed for Break-Up and JAIL TIME' With Second Husband Over 'Runaway Spending and Debts'

High-maintenance reality TV regular Teresa Giudice and her first husband landed in the slammer and divorce court over money – and now friends fear she and second spouse Luis Ruelas are also doomed for a break-up – and maybe jail time – with their lavish spending and monster debts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources tell us the Real Housewives of New Jersey icon's world is spinning out of control as she and new hubby Ruelas, who she wed in August 2022, have been clobbered with a whopping tax lien of over $3million.

Giudice, 52, reportedly owes $303,889.20 in back taxes, while Ruelas, 49, founder of Digital Media Solutions, owes $2,569,842 plus a lien of $163,523.94.

And that's not all...