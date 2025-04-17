Your tip
Teresa Guidice
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: High-Maintenance Teresa Giudice 'Headed for Break-Up and JAIL TIME' With Second Husband Over 'Runaway Spending and Debts'

teresa giudice breakup jail time spending debts second husband
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice's spending has sparked fears for the future of her relationship with Luis Ruelas – and that she may end up in the slammer.

April 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

High-maintenance reality TV regular Teresa Giudice and her first husband landed in the slammer and divorce court over money – and now friends fear she and second spouse Luis Ruelas are also doomed for a break-up – and maybe jail time – with their lavish spending and monster debts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources tell us the Real Housewives of New Jersey icon's world is spinning out of control as she and new hubby Ruelas, who she wed in August 2022, have been clobbered with a whopping tax lien of over $3million.

Giudice, 52, reportedly owes $303,889.20 in back taxes, while Ruelas, 49, founder of Digital Media Solutions, owes $2,569,842 plus a lien of $163,523.94.

And that's not all...

teresa giudice breakup jail time spending debts second husband
Source: MEGA

Ruelas' million-dollar loans and overdue taxes are deepening his and wife Teresa Giudice's legal mess.

Ruelas borrowed $1million in March 2024, and the final payment was due until a last-ditch deal pushed the deadline to March next year.

He also reportedly landed an additional loan of $250,000, also due next year.

Meanwhile, the glamour-puss continues her "ridiculous" spending.

"She's spent hundreds of thousands alone to look like a movie star, from $12,000 boobs, lip injections at $2,000 a session, $9,500 on hair extensions, and a hairstylist who charges $2,500 a pop," our insider said.

teresa giudice breakup jail time spending debts second husband
Source: MEA

'RHONJ' star Joe Giudice's past prison stint has resurfaced amid Teresa's financial spiral.

They added: "She and Luis built a $3.3million castle in New Jersey, and Teresa even had the nerve to say that they're looking for a second mansion in sunny California."

Her cars include a $160,000 Porsche Cayenne and a $200,000 Maserati, and "her clothes spending is astronomical, like $326 for a gold leather jacket that she probably won't wear twice," our source said.

The insider went on: "Teresa thinks nothing of dropping $10,000 a night for a luxury villa in St. Barts. Her spa treatments are $500 for a facial, another $500 for a 90-minute massage, plus tip.

"It's ridiculous. She can't take it with her when – or if – she gets sent to jail."

teresa giudice breakup jail time spending debts second husband
Source: MEGA

Giudice may face another legal storm as her financial troubles are mounting fast.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Teresa spent 11 months in prison in 2015 after being convicted of mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Then-husband Joe, father of her daughters Gia, 24, Gabriella, 20, Milania, 19, and Audriana, 15, served more than three years in the slammer for the same crimes and was deported to his native Italy.

The spending machine currently earns $1.1million per episode of RHONJ – but if she gets dropped, the needed gravy train ends.

Our source warned: "Their financial ship is sinking fast with no clear path to get out of arrears.

"Teresa, Luis or both could be looking at jail time if they don't clear up their books and their debts."

