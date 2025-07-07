Michael Douglas' Final Days In His Own Heartbreaking Words — Including the Reason He Has Retired and Is Unlikely to Ever Be On Screen Again

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Falling Down star, 80, said he decided to stop acting as he doesn't want to die on set.

Michael Douglas admits he has no real desire to act again — and has explained the heartbreaking reason being his mystery hiatus from Hollywood .

Douglas also claimed he needed a break having worked solidly for almost 60 years.

Douglas made the remarks during a press conference at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

He said: "I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop.

Douglas then went on to reveal he wanted to enjoy time off after his decades-spanning career – shortly after he spent time in Menorca with his 22-year-old daughter Carys.

Heh continued: "I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set."

The actor later emphasized he does not consider himself officially retired because he would be open to returning to Hollywood if the right opportunity came along.