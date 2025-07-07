Michael Douglas' Final Days In His Own Heartbreaking Words — Including the Reason He Has Retired and Is Unlikely to Ever Be On Screen Again
Michael Douglas admits he has no real desire to act again — and has explained the heartbreaking reason being his mystery hiatus from Hollywood.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Falling Down star, 80, said he decided to stop acting as he doesn't want to die on set.
'I Had To Stop'
Douglas made the remarks during a press conference at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
He said: "I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop.
Douglas then went on to reveal he wanted to enjoy time off after his decades-spanning career – shortly after he spent time in Menorca with his 22-year-old daughter Carys.
Heh continued: "I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set."
The actor later emphasized he does not consider himself officially retired because he would be open to returning to Hollywood if the right opportunity came along.
'I'm Happy To Play Wife'
Douglas said: "I have no real intentions of going back. I say I'm not retired because if something special came up, I'd go back, but otherwise, no," adding, jokingly, the only role he is "happy" to play nowadays.
He added he is "happy to play the wife" to his wife of nearly 25 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones, "in the spirit of maintaining a good marriage."
The actor is widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Gordon Gekko in the 1987 film Wall Street, for which he also won an Academy Award.
No Projects Planned
Douglas said he has "one little independent movie" he is currently working on trying to "get a good script out of" but otherwise has no projects going on in Hollywood.
The actor was in attendance at the film festival to introduce the screening of a newly restored version of Miloš Forman's 1975 classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest starring Jack Nicholson.
During his introduction, he was surprised with a Crystal Globe statuette from the festival's executive director.
In May, Douglas revealed he was "enjoying" his break from acting as he continued to focus on his personal life as well as producing movies.
He founded an indie production company Further Films in 1997.
The Hollywood veteran said: "It was overwhelming running the production company and acting at the same time."
When asked about his potential return to the screen, he said: "If something good comes up that I really like. But I don't feel a burning desire."
He added: "I'm still producing. I still love bringing people together."
Meanwhile, his 24-year-old son Dylan Douglas is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming thriller I Will Come to You.
Douglas shares Dylan along with his 22-year-old daughter Carys with Zeta-Jones, whom he married in 2000.
He is also father to son Cameron Douglas, 46, whom he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.