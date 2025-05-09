EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas, 80, and Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, 'Leading Separate Lives' — 'She is Living Her Best Life Without Him'
Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are said to be living separate lives – and the Chicago star is thriving without him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Sources shared Douglas, 80, has been stuck puttering around the house while his much younger wife Zeta-Jones, 55, travels around the world.
Couple's Age Gap Rears Its Ugly Head
When the West Wing star and Zeta-Jones got hitched in 2000, their 25 year age gap wasn't "that big of a deal."
But now insiders claim the nearly three-decade difference has reared its ugly head and has become "much more of a factor today."
Apparently, Zeta-Jones isn't keen on staying home with Douglas, sparking concern for their marriage among their inner circle.
Zeta-Jones is 'Living Her Best Life' Without Her Husband
A source shared: "Catherine is living her best life without Michael, even though he's come to depend on her greatly and loves to have her by his side.
"Now people close to them are concerned the marriage might be on the rocks."
At the same time, locals alleged they never see the couple visit their $10.75million mansion in Bermuda.
One insider added: "They're living separate lives."
Another spy claimed Douglas has significantly scaled back his workload as his wife charges full-steam ahead.
He filmed his last acting gig three years ago in the Apple TV+ miniseries on the life of Benjamin Franklin.
The insider explained: "Michael is in semi-retirement now. But Catherine is still eager to work."
They added the Zorro star has concocted a revamped career plan that's expected to add to her time away from Douglas.
Zeta-Jones' Busy Work Schedule Drives Distance Between Couple
The insider continued: "Given their age difference, she is still likely to have a long life after Michael is gone – and if she gave up acting now, it would be harder to ever start it back up again."
On deck for the actress is her new Amazon Prime series, Kill Jackie, which she has been busy shooting in Spain, Portugal, England and Wales since March 2024.
With Zeta-Jones jet-setting from film location to film location, one source claimed it's made Douglas feel like a shut-in.
They explained: "He tried to talk her out of taking on Kill Jackie since it would keep them apart for months, but Catherine said she has to think of herself as well.
"It's led to a distance between them they may not be able to overcome."
In addition to Zeta-Jones prepping her career for life after Douglas, the couple have also been offloading their real estate portfolio.
Their mansion in Bermuda, as well as their property in Majorca, Spain, and home in New York City have all hit the market now that kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 22, have grown up and moved out.
Some sources considered the downsizing yet another possible sign of an impending divorce.
While Dougals' rep insisted there's no reason for concern, noting the couple attended Carys' graduation together and "they will head off together for their usual summer plans" after Kill Jackie filming wraps, the source begged to differ.
They said: "Without the kids around, there is a lot less to keep Catherine around the house."