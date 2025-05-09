EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas, 80, and Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, 'Leading Separate Lives' — 'She is Living Her Best Life Without Him'

The insider continued: "Given their age difference, she is still likely to have a long life after Michael is gone – and if she gave up acting now, it would be harder to ever start it back up again."

On deck for the actress is her new Amazon Prime series, Kill Jackie, which she has been busy shooting in Spain, Portugal, England and Wales since March 2024.

With Zeta-Jones jet-setting from film location to film location, one source claimed it's made Douglas feel like a shut-in.

They explained: "He tried to talk her out of taking on Kill Jackie since it would keep them apart for months, but Catherine said she has to think of herself as well.

"It's led to a distance between them they may not be able to overcome."