Markle's Latest Flop: Meghan's Netflix Show Suffers Embarrassing Fail As Diva Duchess and Prince Harry's Businesses Continue To Struggle
Meghan Markle has suffered another setback as she and husband Prince Harry attempt to claw their way into Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex's cooking show, With Love, Meghan, failed to rank among Netflix's top 300 shows detailed in the streaming platform's mid-year engagement report.
Since its debut in March, 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Markle adorn a rustic homemade cake with edible flower sprinkles, which we later made available for purchase from her As Ever lifestyle brand, and demonstrate how to transfer snacks from their original packaging into clear bags for guests.
Numbers Don't Life
Initially, Markle's show appeared to be a hit as it ranked in the top 10 for most-watched programs within 24 hours of being available to stream.
But viewership quickly fell off, and With Love, Meghan ended up ranking at number 383 on the mid-year evaluation list.
Ironically, more Netflix viewers tuned into Markle's previous gig, Suits, than the widely hyped cooking show featuring celebrity pals like Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and Chef Roy Choi.
Shows outperforming With Love, Meghan included Peaky Blinders and Gossip Girl, which went off-air in 2022 and 2012, respectively.
The former TV star's lifestyle cooking show was produced as part of the Sussexes' $100million deal with the streaming service, which also included Harry's Polo documentary.
'Polo' Uh-Oh
In another twist of the dagger to the couple's Netflix deal, Harry's Polo documentary series also saw less than ideal numbers on the mid-year program evaluation.
Polo ranked 3,436 out of 7,000 Netflix shows available to stream – and drew in a lousy 500,000 global streams.
Netflix bosses were said to be "disappointed" in Polo's performance, while viewers branded the series "boring" and "cringeworthy."
Season 2
Markle has a second chance to break into the top 300 Netflix shows.
As part of the show's contract, With Love, Meghan was billed with a second installment. Filming for the second season of the cooking show kicked off immediately following the debut season and is expected to be released later this year.
Some reports speculated viewers were turned off by the series after being inundated with negative reviews from royalists, while others suggested the timing of Markle's As Ever brand launch, which included numerous products featured on the show, soured the genuine tone being heavily pushed on the program.
'Grifters'
Netflix's mid-year review could spell trouble for Harry and Markle, who have desperately attempted to break into the Hollywood circle since ditching their full-time royal duties to move to California in 2020.
Meghan's $20million Spotify deal ended in shambles in June 2023.
Despite the contract's price tag, the couple failed to rise to the occasion and produced just one 12-episode season of Markle's Archetypes podcast.
Bill Simmons, the head of podcast innovation at Spotify, branded the Sussexes "grifters" after the deal's abrupt cancellation.