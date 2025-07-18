Markle's Latest Flop: Meghan's Netflix Show Suffers Embarrassing Fail As Diva Duchess and Prince Harry's Businesses Continue To Struggle

Meghan Markle has suffered another setback as she and husband Prince Harry attempt to claw their way into Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex's cooking show, With Love, Meghan, failed to rank among Netflix's top 300 shows detailed in the streaming platform's mid-year engagement report.

Since its debut in March, 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Markle adorn a rustic homemade cake with edible flower sprinkles, which we later made available for purchase from her As Ever lifestyle brand, and demonstrate how to transfer snacks from their original packaging into clear bags for guests.