'She's at Great Risk': Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Reveals Jeffrey Epstein's Former Madam Fears She Will End Up Dead in Prison Like the Pedo Financier
Ghislaine Maxwell's brother claims Jeffrey Epstein's former madam fears she will die in prison, just like the pedo financier.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ian Maxwell, who regularly speaks to his sister from behind bars, has given an insight into her frame of mind in the wake of the botched release of the Epstein files.
'At Greater Risk'
His warning comes after it was reported Epstein's long-time girlfriend and right-hand woman is willing to speak in front of Congress about the case.
He said: "Prisons are very dangerous places and we know from Ghislaine that there are serious staff shortages and more dangerous higher-risk-category prisoners now being admitted to … Tallahassee.
"For sure she remains at great, if not greater, risk and has expressed her real concerns about this to me."
Epstein Death Mystery
He also said his older sister believes that Epstein may have been murdered, contradicting the DOJ and FBI's belief in the official theory that he committed suicide.
Maxwell said: "There were certainly a number of convicted murderers on the wing in (Metropolitan Correctional Center) New York where Epstein died.
"The contemporaneous investigation of Epstein's death was cut short, cursory and frankly shoddy, certainly as regards the duty guards' story the night he died.
"At least one distinguished, independent forensic pathologist concurred with the Epstein family-appointed pathologist that homicide was more likely than suicide."
He added that the pathologist from the New York Medical Examiner's office never examined the body.
"I think despite the DOJ memo concluding that Epstein died by suicide, there must remain serious doubts and the jury remains out about that."
'Pleased With Suicide Verdict'
Maxwell's take was that President Trump and others would be "pleased" by the suicide verdict.
He said: "The principal casualties here are truth and justice and my sister's freedom.
"That's the reality and it should make all right-thinking people seethe with anger. We remain ever hopeful that the truth of the 'hoax', as President Trump now refers to it, comes out."
Ian Maxwell also "welcomes total discourse" and the complete public release of the FBI files.
His sister, 63, is the only person behind bars — serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges — despite the fact that pedophile Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls.
Additionally, Epstein's victims alleged they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and billionaire business associates who regularly visited his homes including his private island, Little Saint James.
A source said: "Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story.
"No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows.
"She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."
Maxwell was convicted in 2022 over her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Epstein over the course of a decade.