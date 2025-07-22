Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

'She's at Great Risk': Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Reveals Jeffrey Epstein's Former Madam Fears She Will End Up Dead in Prison Like the Pedo Financier

picture of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell's brother claims Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and right-hand woman fears she will be killed in prison.

July 22 2025, Published 8:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ghislaine Maxwell's brother claims Jeffrey Epstein's former madam fears she will die in prison, just like the pedo financier.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ian Maxwell, who regularly speaks to his sister from behind bars, has given an insight into her frame of mind in the wake of the botched release of the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

'At Greater Risk'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Maxwell claims his sister is at greater risk since botched release of Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

His warning comes after it was reported Epstein's long-time girlfriend and right-hand woman is willing to speak in front of Congress about the case.

He said: "Prisons are very dangerous places and we know from Ghislaine that there are serious staff shortages and more dangerous higher-risk-category prisoners now being admitted to … Tallahassee.

"For sure she remains at great, if not greater, risk and has expressed her real concerns about this to me."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Death Mystery

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Maxwell's brother still believes Epstein may have been murdered, despite DOJ and FBI's insistence it was suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

He also said his older sister believes that Epstein may have been murdered, contradicting the DOJ and FBI's belief in the official theory that he committed suicide.

Maxwell said: "There were certainly a number of convicted murderers on the wing in (Metropolitan Correctional Center) New York where Epstein died.

"The contemporaneous investigation of Epstein's death was cut short, cursory and frankly shoddy, certainly as regards the duty guards' story the night he died.

"At least one distinguished, independent forensic pathologist concurred with the Epstein family-appointed pathologist that homicide was more likely than suicide."

He added that the pathologist from the New York Medical Examiner's office never examined the body.

"I think despite the DOJ memo concluding that Epstein died by suicide, there must remain serious doubts and the jury remains out about that."

Article continues below advertisement

'Pleased With Suicide Verdict'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Ian Maxwell claims Donald Trump will be 'pleased' by Epstein suicide verdict.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump

Jeffrey Epstein Spent His Last Years 'Afraid' of Former Friend Donald Trump, Lived in 'Fear' During His First Presidential Term

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Trump Accused of 'Distracting' Public From Epstein Files After Ordering Release Of MLK Jr. Assassination Docs — As The Don Desperately Tries to Bury Late Pedo's Case

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell's take was that President Trump and others would be "pleased" by the suicide verdict.

He said: "The principal casualties here are truth and justice and my sister's freedom.

"That's the reality and it should make all right-thinking people seethe with anger. We remain ever hopeful that the truth of the 'hoax', as President Trump now refers to it, comes out."

Ian Maxwell also "welcomes total discourse" and the complete public release of the FBI files.

His sister, 63, is the only person behind bars — serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges — despite the fact that pedophile Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Maxwell would be willing to sit before Congress and tell her story about her links with Epstein.

Additionally, Epstein's victims alleged they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and billionaire business associates who regularly visited his homes including his private island, Little Saint James.

A source said: "Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story.

"No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows.

"She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 over her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Epstein over the course of a decade.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.