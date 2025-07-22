EXCLUSIVE: Divorce Drama as Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Demands He Help Launch Her Fashion Career – or She's Walking Away!
Body-baring Bianca Censori has taken Kanye West back for now, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that she's increasingly frustrated by her lack of career success and is piling on the pressure for the rapper to deliver on his promises if he wants her to stick around.
"He promised her the world when they first got together," said an insider. "He told her he was going to turn her into this global fashion icon," just like he did for his ex, Kim Kardashian.
"He helped transform Kim from just another reality star to a Vogue cover girl – so Bianca had every reason to believe him."
Bianca's Big Goals
"But so far, it's been a lot of talk and very little action. He hasn't built collections around her like he promised or gotten her any huge fashion magazine covers. It's been a massive disappointment."
As readers know, the couple briefly split after their cringeworthy Grammys stunt in February, when Bianca shed a fur coat to walk the red carpet in a totally see-through nylon slip, making both of them a laughingstock.
But a recent sighting in Spain confirmed that the gruesome twosome is nevertheless back together.
'Nothing To Show For It'
According to the source, Censori, 30, is giving West, 48, another chance – but she's still got one foot out the door if he doesn't turn things around for her professionally.
"He demanded that she trust his 'vision' 100 percent, and he's used that to get her to do some really humiliating things, with nothing to show for it," said the insider.
"She's told him straight up that he needs to stop the showmanship and put in real effort toward launching her career. She's made it clear that if he can't back up his words with action, she's out."
The insider said Bianca is extremely ambitious and didn't get into this for cheap social media clicks or to be West's arm candy: "She's well educated and looking to work her way to the top of the fashion industry."
The Aussie was working as an architect for West's Yeezy brand when they first hooked up.
"She truly believed he was a genius who could make it rain and she still does to a large degree, but he needs to step up and prove it instead of running his mouth," added the insider.
"Kanye is radioactive right now, so she's concerned this has left all her hopes and dreams hanging by a thread."