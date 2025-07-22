EXCLUSIVE: Divorce Drama as Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Demands He Help Launch Her Fashion Career – or She's Walking Away!

Body-baring Bianca Censori has taken Kanye West back for now, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that she's increasingly frustrated by her lack of career success and is piling on the pressure for the rapper to deliver on his promises if he wants her to stick around.

"He promised her the world when they first got together," said an insider. "He told her he was going to turn her into this global fashion icon," just like he did for his ex, Kim Kardashian.

"He helped transform Kim from just another reality star to a Vogue cover girl – so Bianca had every reason to believe him."