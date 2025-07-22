EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith's Money Woes Revealed – Hollywood Outcast Struggling to Maintain Properties as $400million Fortune Dwindles
Married stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been downsizing their enormous property holdings, but insiders said the Bad Boys star is struggling to foot the massive upkeep costs that are burning a major hole in his $400 million bank account as his career dwindles.
Sources said the troubled couple listed a Woodland Hills home in March for $2 million and previously sold a five-bedroom Maryland mansion for $795,000 before his notorious 2022 Oscars slap of comic Chris Rock badly damaged Will's movie career – but it's barely helping.
A Slap In The Face
"They're spending an absolute fortune maintaining the rest of their properties, and somewhere down the road it's all going to fall to pieces," said an insider.
"As rich as Will is, it's getting harder to keep up with the enormous bills – especially with them not living together."
Sources said Will is living at a sprawling $45 million, 150-acre ranch in Calabasas, while Jada is in a house down the street.
"Things are still not resolved between them and it's looking more and more that they'll make a permanent split, but he's still on the hook for all the expenses," noted the insider.
"Ever since Slapgate, it's been a stream of money pouring out and very little coming in."
As RadarOnline.com reported, wildman Will smacked Oscars presenter Rock after he cracked a G.I. Jane joke about Jada's shaved head, not realizing that her chrome dome was because of the actress' alopecia hair-loss condition.
While Will copped the Best Actor award for King Richard, he was banned by the Academy from attending the Oscars for 10 years.
Sources said his career has since slowed, and while last year's Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed over $404 million worldwide, sources said it has not made a difference.
"Will's not bringing in the kind of cash you'd expect to sustain the kind of lifestyle he and Jada enjoy," explained the insider.
Return To Music...Flop
"Everything he seems to do gets hammered and he was torn to pieces over his music comeback.
"People hated his album and mocked his lyrics, calling them silly. It's going to take more than a wing and a prayer to get Will out of this financial mess."