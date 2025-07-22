EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith's Money Woes Revealed – Hollywood Outcast Struggling to Maintain Properties as $400million Fortune Dwindles

Sources said Will is living at a sprawling $45 million, 150-acre ranch in Calabasas, while Jada is in a house down the street.

"Things are still not resolved between them and it's looking more and more that they'll make a permanent split, but he's still on the hook for all the expenses," noted the insider.

"Ever since Slapgate, it's been a stream of money pouring out and very little coming in."

As RadarOnline.com reported, wildman Will smacked Oscars presenter Rock after he cracked a G.I. Jane joke about Jada's shaved head, not realizing that her chrome dome was because of the actress' alopecia hair-loss condition.