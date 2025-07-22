EXCLUSIVE: Can Corey Gamble Keep Up? Kris Jenner's Much Younger Boytoy 'Sick of Being Treated Like an Assistant' as Pair's Romance Faces Breaking Point

"He's sick of being treated like a glorified assistant, hired to do Kris' bidding and smooth out tricky situations – which, with Kris, seem to happen on a daily basis," revealed an insider.

Trouble was apparent as they were leaving Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish nuptials in Venice, where observers said the two had a tense confrontation over Jenner's demand that no one else share their water taxi.

Gamble allegedly told one of the porters: "We're happy to travel on our own. It's what Kris would like to do."

Hearing this, Jenner snapped at Corey: "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you ... for God's sake ... I'd like to travel alone."