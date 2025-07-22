EXCLUSIVE: Can Corey Gamble Keep Up? Kris Jenner's Much Younger Boytoy 'Sick of Being Treated Like an Assistant' as Pair's Romance Faces Breaking Point
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are causing rumblings that their relationship is on life support after they were seen fighting in public at Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding in Italy, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's only a matter of time before they split for good.
Sources said Gamble is fed up with Jenner's petty manipulations and put-downs and that if he doesn't start getting the respect he craves, he's ready to walk.
Kris' 'Assistant'
"He's sick of being treated like a glorified assistant, hired to do Kris' bidding and smooth out tricky situations – which, with Kris, seem to happen on a daily basis," revealed an insider.
Trouble was apparent as they were leaving Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish nuptials in Venice, where observers said the two had a tense confrontation over Jenner's demand that no one else share their water taxi.
Gamble allegedly told one of the porters: "We're happy to travel on our own. It's what Kris would like to do."
Hearing this, Jenner snapped at Corey: "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you ... for God's sake ... I'd like to travel alone."
Perhaps realizing that scads of people were watching, Jenner managed to keep it together and said: "Tell them I said thanks," after a porter offered her a towel in case she got splashed.
These bitter exchanges are apparently nothing new for Jenner, 69, and Gamble, 44, who met in 2014 at a party in Ibiza and have been together ever since, with the mom of six referring to the talent manager as "my forever date."
Kris' Wedding Demands
EXCLUSIVE: Boob Jobs, Liposuction and More! The Biggest A-Listers Finally Tell All About Going Under the Knife to Revamp Their Appearance
As readers know, Jenner has been making crazy wedding demands before Corey even has a chance to get down on one knee.
"She's talking of a destination wedding with a guest list in the thousands and entertainment lasting for days," revealed an insider.
"Corey feels he's in a no-win situation where he can never satisfy Jenner. She always wants more, and he's tired of the constant emasculation."
Others said Gamble didn't take it too kindly when Jenner reduced his monthly allowance.
"That was a low blow," said an insider. "He feels he deserves a raise for putting up with Kris' nonsense. There's no doubt he'll walk unless things change."