Read Exactly What Diva Kris Jenner Snarled at Toyboy Lover At Bezos Wedding After Lip Reader Reviews Furious Footage… And It's NOT Good for Him!

Despite smiling for the cameras, the 69-year-old family matriarch appeared to have a tense conversation with Gamble.

Expert lip-reader Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail how Jenner appeared to be in a hurry because she didn't want to wait to share a water taxi with any other celebrities.

"Tell them I said thanks," Jenner appeared to say just before she got onto the boat.

While trying to make travel arrangements, Hickling claimed two male porters were holding a conversation before one appeared to ask Jenner: "You want to travel alone?"

Gamble allegedly seemed to tell one of the male porters: "We're happy to travel on our own. It's what Kris would like to do."

Jenner seemed baffled by the incident and turned to her younger man: "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you... for God’s sake... I’d like to travel alone."

After the awkward exchange among Gamble, Jenner and the two male porters, the boat drove off.