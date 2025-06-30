Read Exactly What Diva Kris Jenner Snarled at Toyboy Lover At Bezos Wedding After Lip Reader Reviews Furious Footage… And It's NOT Good for Him!
Exactly what Kris Jenner snarled at longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble at Jeff Bezos' wedding has been revealed.
While attending the most lavish event of the year in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, things were heating up between Jenner and her much younger lover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Read Her Lips
Despite smiling for the cameras, the 69-year-old family matriarch appeared to have a tense conversation with Gamble.
Expert lip-reader Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail how Jenner appeared to be in a hurry because she didn't want to wait to share a water taxi with any other celebrities.
"Tell them I said thanks," Jenner appeared to say just before she got onto the boat.
While trying to make travel arrangements, Hickling claimed two male porters were holding a conversation before one appeared to ask Jenner: "You want to travel alone?"
Gamble allegedly seemed to tell one of the male porters: "We're happy to travel on our own. It's what Kris would like to do."
Jenner seemed baffled by the incident and turned to her younger man: "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you... for God’s sake... I’d like to travel alone."
After the awkward exchange among Gamble, Jenner and the two male porters, the boat drove off.
The Wedding Of The Century
Jenner and Gamble arrived in Venice on Thursday along with most of her daughters – Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
Quickly after photos surfaced of the Kardashian-Jenner girls arriving at the wedding destination, fans began circulating how they scored an invite because it wasn't known they are "friends."
According to Page Six, Kendall, Khloé and Kylie were not originally invited to the Bezos extravagant wedding.
A source said: "Originally, the quintet was going to be a duo of just Kim [Kardashian] and Kris. But Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party."
The insider explained how "Lauren barely knows Khloé, Kendall and Kylie outside of simple pleasantries."
New Face Alert
While attending the wedding, Jenner's facelift was on display for the millions of people watching the lavish wedding unfold.
Back in May 2025, while attending Sánchez's star-studded bachelorette party, Jenner left fans completely stunned after she posted photos from the lavish gathering in Paris.
Fans were quick to comment on social media how the 69-year-old resembled her younger daughters.
It was later confirmed by People magazine that Jenner did undergo aesthetic enhancements from New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine but did not clarify what she exactly had done.
While Jenner has kept quiet about going under the knife, her daughter Kim proudly boasted about her mother.
On Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder posted a photo of longtime family friend and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, wearing leather pants with a simple white T-shirt that read, "I'll have what Kris Jenner is having."
Along with the photo, she wrote: "@chrisappleton1 me too babe!!!"
Jenner revealed back in 2011, before Kim's wedding to her now ex-husband Kanye West, she infamously underwent a facelift in front of Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras.