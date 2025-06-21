Revealed — The Excruciatingly Expensive Plastic Surgery Look That Has Hollywood 'Facelift Addicts' Including Kris Jenner and Ricki Lake Hooked
Hollywood figures like Kris Jenner and Ricki Lake have been captivated by a new "undetectable" plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can report.
The industry is witnessing a significant shift as more individuals embrace cosmetic procedures, diversifying age demographics and expectations.
The Growing Popularity of Face Lifts
In a recent interview, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar explained the growing frequency of lower face and neck lifts, noting, "The average age for neck and face lifts used to be late 40s to early 60s, versus now it's starting to happen in the late 30s to early 50s."
Surgeons report a rise in patients motivated not only by traditional anti-aging desires but by a quest to refine their natural features.
The New Techniques
Dr. Dugar elaborated on the evolving techniques in modern facelifts. He stated that the market now offers options ranging from deep plane facelifts to less invasive methods such as SMASectomy and SMAS plication.
The SMAS layer, also known as the Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System, lies beneath the skin and muscles of the face, playing a crucial role in achieving the desired aesthetic results.
Adaptability shines in this new phase of cosmetic enhancement, with techniques becoming less invasive, more people are turning to lower face and neck lifts.
In Dr. Dugar’s own words: "Naturally, the more conservative approaches will allow for a more natural look sooner post-operatively. However, these may not hold as long and require more surgery sooner than later."
Celebrities' Impact
The popularity of these enhancements appears to be closely tied to the celebrity circuit.
Jenner, 69, has turned heads following her recent lower facelift, leading to considerable buzz.
Dr. Duger, who praised the exquisite results and credited her transformation to Dr. Steve Levine, labeled the "facelift maestro".
He said: "I think the whole world is enamored right now with Kris Jenner's facelift."
Lake, 56, confirmed her face and neck lift on Watch What Happens Live. The celebrated talk show host revealed her surgery followed a significant weight loss journey.
She announced, "I've had a lower face and neck lift," showcasing a refreshed look that contrasts with her appearance from earlier years.
During another recent interview, Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury opened up about her deep plane facelift and explained: "This is something that was bothering me. I lost a lot of weight and I had this certain (skin) hanging (on my neck)."
She added: "I don't want women to see me and think at 48, I look like this and they look like s---. It's an unnatural thing."