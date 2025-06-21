Revealed — The Excruciatingly Expensive Plastic Surgery Look That Has Hollywood 'Facelift Addicts' Including Kris Jenner and Ricki Lake Hooked

Dr. Dugar elaborated on the evolving techniques in modern facelifts. He stated that the market now offers options ranging from deep plane facelifts to less invasive methods such as SMASectomy and SMAS plication.

The SMAS layer, also known as the Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System, lies beneath the skin and muscles of the face, playing a crucial role in achieving the desired aesthetic results.

Adaptability shines in this new phase of cosmetic enhancement, with techniques becoming less invasive, more people are turning to lower face and neck lifts.

In Dr. Dugar’s own words: "Naturally, the more conservative approaches will allow for a more natural look sooner post-operatively. However, these may not hold as long and require more surgery sooner than later."