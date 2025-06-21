Your tip
Revealed — The Excruciatingly Expensive Plastic Surgery Look That Has Hollywood 'Facelift Addicts' Including Kris Jenner and Ricki Lake Hooked

Composite photo of Kris Jenner and Ricki Lake
Source: MEGA

Celebrities are using a new plastic surgery technique.

Profile Image

June 21 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Hollywood figures like Kris Jenner and Ricki Lake have been captivated by a new "undetectable" plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can report.

The industry is witnessing a significant shift as more individuals embrace cosmetic procedures, diversifying age demographics and expectations.

The Growing Popularity of Face Lifts

expensive plastic surgery facelift addicts kris jenner ricki lake hooked
Source: MEGA

More people are turning to lower face and necklifts thanks to celebrities like Kris Jenner.

In a recent interview, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar explained the growing frequency of lower face and neck lifts, noting, "The average age for neck and face lifts used to be late 40s to early 60s, versus now it's starting to happen in the late 30s to early 50s."

Surgeons report a rise in patients motivated not only by traditional anti-aging desires but by a quest to refine their natural features.

The New Techniques

expensive plastic surgery facelift addicts kris jenner ricki lake hooked
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Celebrity plastic surgeons say lower face and necklifts are becoming more common.

Dr. Dugar elaborated on the evolving techniques in modern facelifts. He stated that the market now offers options ranging from deep plane facelifts to less invasive methods such as SMASectomy and SMAS plication.

The SMAS layer, also known as the Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System, lies beneath the skin and muscles of the face, playing a crucial role in achieving the desired aesthetic results.

Adaptability shines in this new phase of cosmetic enhancement, with techniques becoming less invasive, more people are turning to lower face and neck lifts.

In Dr. Dugar’s own words: "Naturally, the more conservative approaches will allow for a more natural look sooner post-operatively. However, these may not hold as long and require more surgery sooner than later."

Celebrities' Impact

expensive plastic surgery facelift addicts kris jenner ricki lake hooked
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner debuted the results of her lower facelift recently.

The popularity of these enhancements appears to be closely tied to the celebrity circuit.

Jenner, 69, has turned heads following her recent lower facelift, leading to considerable buzz.

Dr. Duger, who praised the exquisite results and credited her transformation to Dr. Steve Levine, labeled the "facelift maestro".

He said: "I think the whole world is enamored right now with Kris Jenner's facelift."

expensive plastic surgery facelift addicts kris jenner ricki lake hooked
Source: MEGA

Ricki Lake, 56, recently confirmed that she had a face and neck lift.

Lake, 56, confirmed her face and neck lift on Watch What Happens Live. The celebrated talk show host revealed her surgery followed a significant weight loss journey.

She announced, "I've had a lower face and neck lift," showcasing a refreshed look that contrasts with her appearance from earlier years.

During another recent interview, Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury opened up about her deep plane facelift and explained: "This is something that was bothering me. I lost a lot of weight and I had this certain (skin) hanging (on my neck)."

She added: "I don't want women to see me and think at 48, I look like this and they look like s---. It's an unnatural thing."

