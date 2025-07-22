EXCLUSIVE: Boob Jobs, Liposuction and More! The Biggest A-Listers Finally Tell All About Going Under the Knife to Revamp Their Appearance

Plenty of celebs keep mum about their nips and tucks. These stars aren't too shy to share, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ariana Madix

After an Instagram user speculated on what the Vanderpump Rules star had gotten done – including filler, liposuction and more – Ariana Madix posted a photo of her old self with an open clap-back: "I had my nose and breasts done. That's not a secret. I've never been shy about that," added Madix, who also confirmed she'd tried Botox and filler. "There's nothing wrong with getting things done, but let's stop lying, right?"

Christina Applegate

At 27, Christina Applegate told Us Weekly, "I've gotten my boobs done and my nose done. I've had liposuction, and I've been going to the dermatologist for Botox since I was 20." The Dead to Me alum explained: "At some point, I might get something else. I don't know – I might get bored and do something else. But this is what I've done, and I'm the happiest I've ever been."