EXCLUSIVE: Boob Jobs, Liposuction and More! The Biggest A-Listers Finally Tell All About Going Under the Knife to Revamp Their Appearance
Plenty of celebs keep mum about their nips and tucks. These stars aren't too shy to share, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ariana Madix
After an Instagram user speculated on what the Vanderpump Rules star had gotten done – including filler, liposuction and more – Ariana Madix posted a photo of her old self with an open clap-back: "I had my nose and breasts done. That's not a secret. I've never been shy about that," added Madix, who also confirmed she'd tried Botox and filler. "There's nothing wrong with getting things done, but let's stop lying, right?"
Christina Applegate
At 27, Christina Applegate told Us Weekly, "I've gotten my boobs done and my nose done. I've had liposuction, and I've been going to the dermatologist for Botox since I was 20." The Dead to Me alum explained: "At some point, I might get something else. I don't know – I might get bored and do something else. But this is what I've done, and I'm the happiest I've ever been."
Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez addressed speculation after a photo of her in a tight pink dress at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards had fans asking if she had work done.
"All this liposuction talk makes me laugh," said the Calm Down singer. "I am happy with how I look – and I do not owe anyone an explanation."
Julie Bowen
Modern Family alum Julie Bowen once said in a podcast: "I finally got my stomach fixed in 2021." Finally, after all that had happened, I responded to the 'mom body' comment. Nope, no filler. Nose is mine. Eyelids, I got fixed. But that was 11 years ago."
Amy Schumer
Funnywoman Amy Schumer, 43, opened up about getting liposuction after giving birth to son Gene, now 5. "It's not even that I need to be slamming hot," she explained. "I'm just trying to be proud of myself in the mirror."
Rachel Bloom
Too much of a good thing. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom shared she had a breast reduction in 2020: "I didn't want to hear any man's opinions on my knockers," she cracked, adding she experienced "back pain and trouble choosing photos for my book."
"I chose moments I was proud of, not moments everyone expects to hear in a book."