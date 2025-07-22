EXCLUSIVE: Is Meghan Markle The Next Queen Of Palm Beach? Prince Harry and Desperate Duchess Considering Buying A Florida Home – And It's All Because of The Beckhams
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are forming a strong bond with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Palm Beach, Florida, this summer, "and Meghan is hoping to secure valuable support for her lifestyle brand from the mega-rich social circuit there."
Headed To The Sunshine State?
Apparently, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and Nicola Peltz, 30, have become big fans of Markle, 43, and Harry, 40.
"They can't stop singing their praises," said the source. "These four are as thick as thieves and have been talking about all sorts of collaborations."
Markle and Harry are even seriously thinking about getting a place in Florida.
Future Queen..of Palm Beach
"She no doubt would love the idea of establishing herself as the queen of Palm Beach," said the source.
"There are tons of networking opportunities. The fact that Nicola and her family have a massive compound on the beach is just icing on the cake."
There are two people who won't love the fact that Markle and Harry are becoming besties with Brooklyn and Peltz: his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
The pair attended Harry and Markle's royal wedding in 2018, but their friendship reportedly ended abruptly in 2024 – when Markle allegedly accused Victoria of leaking stories to the press.