EXCLUSIVE: Is Meghan Markle The Next Queen Of Palm Beach? Prince Harry and Desperate Duchess Considering Buying A Florida Home – And It's All Because of The Beckhams

"She no doubt would love the idea of establishing herself as the queen of Palm Beach," said the source.

"There are tons of networking opportunities. The fact that Nicola and her family have a massive compound on the beach is just icing on the cake."

There are two people who won't love the fact that Markle and Harry are becoming besties with Brooklyn and Peltz: his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The pair attended Harry and Markle's royal wedding in 2018, but their friendship reportedly ended abruptly in 2024 – when Markle allegedly accused Victoria of leaking stories to the press.