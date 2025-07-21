Trump Accused of 'Distracting' Public From Epstein Files After Ordering Release Of MLK Jr. Assassination Docs — As The Don Desperately Tries to Bury Late Pedo's Case

Donald Trump has been accused of using the release of documents on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination as a "distraction" from the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the American public demanded transparency and slammed the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files, the president bizarrely ordered the release of MLK Jr. files.

The King family opposed the release of FBI files, CIA records, and other evidence related to the civil rights leader's 1968 murder.