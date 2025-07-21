Trump Accused of 'Distracting' Public From Epstein Files After Ordering Release Of MLK Jr. Assassination Docs — As The Don Desperately Tries to Bury Late Pedo's Case
Donald Trump has been accused of using the release of documents on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination as a "distraction" from the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the American public demanded transparency and slammed the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files, the president bizarrely ordered the release of MLK Jr. files.
The King family opposed the release of FBI files, CIA records, and other evidence related to the civil rights leader's 1968 murder.
On Monday, July 21, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced more than 230,000 pages of documents related to King's assassination were to be made public under an executive order from Trump.
The order aimed to deliver transparency on the assassinations of King, President John F. Kennedy, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
Gabbard said: "The American people have waited nearly sixty years to see the full scope of the federal government's investigation into Dr. King's assassination."
King Family Statement
In a statement from King's two surviving children, Martin Luther King III and Dr. Bernice A. King, the family asked for "those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family's continuing grief."
The statement continued: "During our father's lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign orchestrated by J. Edgar Hoover through the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"While we support transparency and historical accountability, we object to any attacks on our father's legacy or attempts to weaponize it to spread falsehoods."
'Running Out of Distractions'
Social media users quickly called out Trump and accused the president of using the release as a "distraction" from fury over the Epstein files – and his well-documented friendship with the late convicted pedophile.
One X user wrote: "Does he think this is gonna distract from Epstein?" and a second echoed, "Doing everything but releasing the Epstein files."
A third chimed in: "Is this today's Epstein diversion?"
"They are running out of distractions. It's not working," another claimed.
DOJ Memo Outrage
The MLK Jr. files release follows a Department of Justice memo on the Epstein files, which concluded the disgraced financier killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell – and insisted there was no "client list."
Epstein's infamous "client list" was believed to contain the names of high-profile associates who allegedly participated in his vile sex trafficking ring.
Attorney General Pam Bondi previously said the list was "sitting on my desk right now to review," only for the DOJ memo to contradict her statement months later.
MAGA supporters and Trump critics alike condemned the memo and called for the full release of the Epstein investigation documents.
'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax'
Meanwhile, Trump fueled tensions when he attempted to spin the Epstein files as a "hoax" created by Democrats – and said only "weaklings" wanted the documents to be released.
He wrote on Truth Social: "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this “bulls---,” hook, line, and sinker.
"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"
Since Trump shifted his narrative to the Epstein "hoax," the Wall Street Journal published a report on a lewd birthday card the president allegedly sent to the disgraced financier.
Trump denied making the card, which featured a cryptic message and a drawing of a woman's body, and promptly sued the outlet.