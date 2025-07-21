Royal Family Death Shock: Prince William and Harry's Cousin, 20, Found Dead 'With Gun Next To Her' At Family Home
Tragedy has struck Prince William and Prince Harry, as their cousin was found dead at her family home "with a gun next to her," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rosie Roche, 20, was the granddaughter of the brothers' late mother Princess Diana's uncle. She was found by her mother and sister on July 14 as they were packing for a trip.
Death Was 'Non-Suspicious'
The area coroner said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement."
Roche was a student at Durham University, where she was studying English Literature. A family spokeswoman said she “will be sorely missed."
An obituary in the Yorkshire Post called Roche the "Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long." It noted that the funeral service was private and with family only, while a memorial would be held at a later date.
The college coed is the second member of William and Harry's family orbit to die with a gun involved in the last 17 months.
Thomas Kingston's Sad Death
Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband, Thomas Kingston, was found dead from a traumatic head injury with a gun nearby in February 2024 at his parents' home in England's Cotswolds. He was 45 years old.
A coroner's inquest determined that "Mr Kingston took his own life using a shotgun which a caused a severe traumatic wound to the head."
Senior Coroner for Gloucestershire Kay Skerrett added in her report, "Intent remains unclear as the deceased was suffering from adverse effects of medications he had recently been prescribed."
William Paid His Respects
Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. He is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, while his daughter is the second cousin of King Charles III.
The non-working royal's engagement to Thomas was announced by Buckingham Palace in September 2018. The couple married at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in May 2019, with both her late majesty the queen and husband Prince Philip in attendance. The setting has been home to numerous royal weddings, including when Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018.
William attended Thomas' private funeral at the Royal Chapel in St James's Palace in London. His wife, Princess Kate Middleton, was unable to be there due to undergoing major abdominal surgery the month prior, while Charles also stayed away due to his recent cancer diagnosis at the time.
Pain Amid Possible Royal Reconcilation
Harry's cousin's sad death comes amid the wayward Duke of Sussex's attempt at peace with his father.
Two of his top aides were photographed meeting at a private London club with Tobyn Andreae, the king's director of communications. It was viewed as a possible first step towards rapprochement, after Harry and Meghan became estranged from his family following their 2020 exit as senior working royals.
The Netflix star said in a May interview with the BBC that he "would love a reconciliation" with his family but claimed Charles was not speaking to him.
An insider said about the steps toward peace between father and son, "Senior members of the family have in the past said to Harry that he must both stop his attacks on the family as well as giving endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication. If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke of Sussex, then there may be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father."