Royal Family Death Shock: Prince William and Harry's Cousin, 20, Found Dead 'With Gun Next To Her' At Family Home

The area coroner said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement."

Roche was a student at Durham University, where she was studying English Literature. A family spokeswoman said she “will be sorely missed."

An obituary in the Yorkshire Post called Roche the "Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long." It noted that the funeral service was private and with family only, while a memorial would be held at a later date.

The college coed is the second member of William and Harry's family orbit to die with a gun involved in the last 17 months.