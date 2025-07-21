BEFORE & AFTER: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Jaw-Dropping 500-Pound Weight Loss: An 'Absolute Legend!'

1,000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has undergone a serious glow-up after dropping an amazing 500 pounds in her battle with obesity.

Less than four years ago, she nearly died, while today she has a new lease on life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tammy, 38, once tipped the scales at 725 pounds due to her food addiction. A trip to a weight-related rehab center, surgery, and major changes to her lifestyle and diet have turned the TLC star into an entirely new person.