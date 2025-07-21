Your tip
BEFORE & AFTER: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Jaw-Dropping 500-Pound Weight Loss: An 'Absolute Legend!'

Photos of Tammy Slaton
Source: TLC;YouTube

Tammy Slaton has lost an impressive 500 pounds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

1,000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has undergone a serious glow-up after dropping an amazing 500 pounds in her battle with obesity.

Less than four years ago, she nearly died, while today she has a new lease on life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tammy, 38, once tipped the scales at 725 pounds due to her food addiction. A trip to a weight-related rehab center, surgery, and major changes to her lifestyle and diet have turned the TLC star into an entirely new person.

Morbidly Obese

Photo of Tammy Slaton
Source: TLC/YouTube

Tammy weighted more than 700 pounds when her reality show premiered.

1,000-Lb. Sisters premiered in January 2020 and focused on Slaton and her sister, Amy Slaton, 37, as the two morbidly obese siblings attempted to lose enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery. At the time, Tammy was so heavy that she needed to use a walker to get around and lost her breath after brief movements.

Tammy's health took a turn for the worse in November 2021, when she ended up hospitalized due to carbon dioxide poisoning. That led to pneumonia, and she became septic, being placed in a medically induced coma and later needing a tracheotomy to help her breathe.

After getting out of the hospital, Tammy entered a nursing facility where she spent 14 months on and off. As a result, she lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery, which she underwent in July 2022.

On Her Way!

Photo of Tammy Slaton
Source: TLC/YouTube

After Tammy lost weight, she still had so much excess skin.

While Tammy lost 300 pounds after her time in weight loss rehab, she still had health issues to overcome.

The TLC star revealed to fans in May 2023 that she was finally able to walk on her own without the assistance of a wheelchair or walker. Tammy had another major milestone that month when she no longer needed to use supplemental oxygen and was able to stop wearing her nasal cannula, a device that delivers oxygen from a tank through a thin tube directly under one's nose.

However, Tammy still had plenty of loose skin to deal with all over her body, from under her chin to her arms, legs, and stomach.

What a Transformation

Photo of Tammy Slaton
Source: YouTube

The reality star's face was so much slimmer after skin removal surgery.

Tammy proudly announced in August 2024 that she had lost 500 pounds, although she still had plenty of excess skin. She underwent surgery, and the bandages were removed during a June 2025 episode of 1,000-Lb. Sisters' Season 7.

"I'm shocked, like I feel so weird. I don't have my hanging b--- sack off my face. My bat wings aren't gone, too. It's going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this. It is weird seeing the difference," the Illinois native said in a confessional following the procedures.

A New Woman

Photo of Tammy Slaton.
Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy gave fans a rare look at her slim new body.

Tammy gave fans a rare look at her full body following the skin removal in a fun Instagram video where she danced along with Hunter Ezell after appearing on his podcast on June 24, 2025. She showed off her trim arms, flat stomach, and trimmer legs.

Fans raved over how great she looked, as one user wrote: "Look how small Tammy is. I would have never thought," along with a flame emoji.

"The transformation in body and soul is incredible! Well done, Tammy you’re an absolute legend!" a second fan gushed.

A third cheered: "Tammy living her best life, something that she’s deserved for a long time, you go girl!" while a fourth person added, "Tammy, this is the first I’ve seen you full body! You look amazing! Your hard work has paid off!"

