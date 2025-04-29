Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > reality tv stars
Exclusive

The Fat & The Furious: 1000-Lb. TLC Stars at War as Tammy Slaton Blasts Older Sister as a 'Mean and Jealous Fame-Hog'

tammy slaton slams sister jealous fame hog tlc star feud
Source: QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM; AMANDAHALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

Tammy Slaton accuses her sister of jealousy and fame-hog behavior amid fiery TLC star family feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 29 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Furious 1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is trashing older sis Amanda Halterman – blasting her as a mean and jealous fame hog – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the blubber-battling sibs are locked in a vicious feud that's tearing the family apart.

Sources said 38-year-old Slaton is proud of dumping 500 pounds of fat following gastric bypass surgery in 2022, but on a recent episode of the family's TLC show, she griped about Halterman, 44, not giving her credit.

Article continues below advertisement
tammy slaton slams sister jealous fame hog tlc star feud
Source: SOURCE: 1000-LB SISTERS FANS UPDATE/FACEBOOK; QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM; TLC

Tammy Slaton vents her frustration over feeling sidelined despite her massive weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've lost SO much weight. I feel like, she's kinda jealous. The spotlight's not on her," she told their other sister, Amy Slaton.

Amy, 37, who weighed a hefty 400 pounds before her gastric bypass in 2018, said nothing, but Tammy continued to tear into Amanda, saying: "She's not the pretty sister no more."

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda was considered the "skinny one" of the gals until she got married, had four children and began gaining weight.

She dropped 300 pounds after two gastric bypasses and has been showing off her slimmed-down figure ever since.

An insider said: "All three sisters have undergone life-changing surgeries to lose weight, but Amanda is coming out the winner and showing off a figure that could be described as almost svelte, while Tammy and Amy still have a ways to go.

Article continues below advertisement
tammy slaton slams sister jealous fame hog tlc star feud
Source: AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM; QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM; AMANDAHALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

Amy Slaton stays silent as Tammy accuses Halterman of jealousy and hogging the spotlight.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Neil Young

EXCLUSIVE: Rocker Neil Young, 79, Gains 30 LBS as He Battles Type 1 Diabetes and Agonizing Arthritis

Split photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre.

'I Love Your Feet': Virginia Giuffre Died Insisting Prince Andrew Licked Her Toes as an Underage Teen — 'The Sex Wasn't Like Love, More Getting The Business Done'

"But Tammy is convinced that Amanda is trying to steal her thunder. Much has been made amazing of Tammy's transformation and she resents Amanda putting her weight loss out there.

"She thinks Amanda is jealous because she's the pretty one now.

"People think it's sad and wish the sisters could get off their soapboxes and just enjoy their lives and lighter loads."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.