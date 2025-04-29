The Fat & The Furious: 1000-Lb. TLC Stars at War as Tammy Slaton Blasts Older Sister as a 'Mean and Jealous Fame-Hog'

Furious 1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is trashing older sis Amanda Halterman – blasting her as a mean and jealous fame hog – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the blubber-battling sibs are locked in a vicious feud that's tearing the family apart.

Sources said 38-year-old Slaton is proud of dumping 500 pounds of fat following gastric bypass surgery in 2022, but on a recent episode of the family's TLC show, she griped about Halterman, 44, not giving her credit.