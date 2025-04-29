The Fat & The Furious: 1000-Lb. TLC Stars at War as Tammy Slaton Blasts Older Sister as a 'Mean and Jealous Fame-Hog'
Furious 1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is trashing older sis Amanda Halterman – blasting her as a mean and jealous fame hog – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the blubber-battling sibs are locked in a vicious feud that's tearing the family apart.
Sources said 38-year-old Slaton is proud of dumping 500 pounds of fat following gastric bypass surgery in 2022, but on a recent episode of the family's TLC show, she griped about Halterman, 44, not giving her credit.
"I've lost SO much weight. I feel like, she's kinda jealous. The spotlight's not on her," she told their other sister, Amy Slaton.
Amy, 37, who weighed a hefty 400 pounds before her gastric bypass in 2018, said nothing, but Tammy continued to tear into Amanda, saying: "She's not the pretty sister no more."
Amanda was considered the "skinny one" of the gals until she got married, had four children and began gaining weight.
She dropped 300 pounds after two gastric bypasses and has been showing off her slimmed-down figure ever since.
An insider said: "All three sisters have undergone life-changing surgeries to lose weight, but Amanda is coming out the winner and showing off a figure that could be described as almost svelte, while Tammy and Amy still have a ways to go.
"But Tammy is convinced that Amanda is trying to steal her thunder. Much has been made amazing of Tammy's transformation and she resents Amanda putting her weight loss out there.
"She thinks Amanda is jealous because she's the pretty one now.
"People think it's sad and wish the sisters could get off their soapboxes and just enjoy their lives and lighter loads."