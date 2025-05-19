Idaho Murders Judge Rages 'Provide Me Actual Evidence!' As Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Defense Team Offers New Culprit Theory
The Idaho murders case has now taken yet another turn as suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense has offered up an "alternate perpetrators" theory, and the judge isn't very happy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a hearing on May 15, in preparation for the highly anticipated trial, a new theory was brought to Judge Steve Hippler, one that suggests Kohberger didn't exactly kill four college students on November 22, 2022.
Judge Goes Off
After Hippler was provided with the theory, he reportedly sealed the file and called upon the defense team to hand over more evidence to support the theory.
“It seemed to be much of what you put in there was potentially fairly objectionable in terms of admissibility," Hippler told Kohberger's legal team.
He added: “Provide me with whatever actual evidence you have that supports those allegations, rather than just allegations.”
An additional hearing will be held next month to determine whether the alleged alternate perpetrator theory will be allowed into the trial.
Kohberger's legal team had previously claimed that detectives in Moscow, Idaho, kept secret a glove stained with blood from a second unidentified male that they found outside the home.
"The unknown blood samples give the defense the perfect tool to say their client was set up," Hollywood private eye Paul Huebl said.
He then added: "That gives a jury reasonable doubt and makes it very hard to convict in a death-penalty case."
What's The Evidence?
Kohberger, now 30 years old, is accused of ending the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl in a brutal knife attack inside an off-campus student home.
A few weeks later, Kohberger was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
The prosecution is expected to bring forth a ton of evidence, including DNA and cellphone data, which they believe will be enough to convict the former criminology student.
An FBI cellphone expert had previously revealed that Kohberger's phone – which held disturbing searches – connected to a cell tower near the crime scene 23 times over four months, all outings that occurred after dark.
Wild Motive Theories Exposed
Also, during their investigation, footage captured by a neighbor's home security showed what is thought to be Kohberger driving near the crime scene just one day before the four victims were killed.
Many motive theories have been suggested by sources, including Kohberger being inspired by killer Elliot Rodger.
In 2014, 22-year-old Rodger murdered six people at the University of California, Santa Barbara, including two women from a sorority on the campus, before taking his own life.
Another theory, suggested by journalist Howard Blum, claimed Kohberger may have killed in order to impress and grab the approval of forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland.
Ramsland was Kohberger's forensic psychology professor at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.
Blum claimed "the pupil was ready to become the teacher," and said the accused murderer thought "he’d kill and get away with it. He’d prove how smart he was. He would show how much he’d learned.”
He also claimed Ramsland, 72, and Kohberger spoke following the murders, and claimed the suspected killer's family invited the instructor to Idaho for the murder trial.
Ramsland, however, shut down the claims and said she "had no email correspondence with Bryan Kohberger while he was at WSU," and also said she has not spoken to him since he was arrested.
She said: "I called his parents as a gesture of kindness, but I do not advise them about the case. I did not call them hours after the arrest, as Blum claims."
Ramsland also made clear she was "not invited by the Kohbergers to Idaho. I don't know where they'll be staying."