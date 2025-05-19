Idaho Murders Judge Rages 'Provide Me Actual Evidence!' As Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Defense Team Offers New Culprit Theory

After Hippler was provided with the theory, he reportedly sealed the file and called upon the defense team to hand over more evidence to support the theory.

“It seemed to be much of what you put in there was potentially fairly objectionable in terms of admissibility," Hippler told Kohberger's legal team.

He added: “Provide me with whatever actual evidence you have that supports those allegations, rather than just allegations.”

An additional hearing will be held next month to determine whether the alleged alternate perpetrator theory will be allowed into the trial.