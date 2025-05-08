Bryan Kohberger's Early Trial Victory— Idaho Murder Suspect WON'T Have Personality Tested After 'Killing' Four Students As Request Brutally Rejected By Judge
Bryan Kohberger, the mysterious suspect behind the brutal University of Idaho murders, won't have more of his personality examined.
Prosecutors had requested to conduct a personality testing on the alleged killer, but Judge Steven Hippler wasn't having it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a court order on Wednesday, May 7, Hippler made clear of the time constraints, and explained the reason behind his decision, writing that "any new potential diagnoses or evidence uncovered through personality testing may elicit the need for further testing," which would require more time to be spent.
However, now Kohberger's legal team also won't be permitted to bring up testimony about him having a "personality disorder."
In a separate order, the judge ruled the suspected murderer will be able to have his immediate family members in the courtroom for the duration of the trial, despite prosecutors planning on calling some of them to testify.
What Was His Motive?
The 30-year-old is accused of killing four students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl, and Ethan Chapin in a knife attack in the early hours of November 13, 2022, inside an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho.
While a motive is still unclear, journalist Howard Blum recently reported that Kohberger may have allegedly committed the crime to impress his former professor at DeSales University in Pennsylvania, forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, and to put on display all that he had learned during her class.
Blum reported "the pupil was ready to become the teacher," and said Kohberger thought "he’d kill and get away with it. He’d prove how smart he was. He would show how much he’d learned.”
The journalist even claimed Ramsland and Kohberger spoke following the murders, and said Kohberger's family invited the instructor to Idaho for the murder trial.
Despite the shock claims, Ramsland shut them down, as she said she "had no email correspondence with Bryan Kohberger while he was at WSU," and also said she has not spoken to him since he was arrested on December 30, 2022.
The 72-year-old also confirmed she was "not invited by the Kohbergers to Idaho. I don't know where they'll be staying."
After Ramsland's denial, Blum said his theory was simply a “hypothesis.”
Death Row?
If convicted, Kohberger may find himself on death row despite the defense doing all they can to take the sentence off of the table, especially following his autism diagnosis.
Kohberger's team claimed his behavior due to his diagnosis would place him at a greater risk of being sentenced to death, and argued every move their client makes is under the spotlight.
They also claimed he's being presented as "evil" by the media.
Dating App Serial Killer's Survivor Was 'Blamed By Bumbling Cops' After Being Kidnapped and Assaulted as Authorities Let Monster's Evil Spree Continue — 'They Didn't Believe Me'
Judge Hippler, however, shot down the request, and said while Kohberger's diagnosis can be used as a mitigating factor at his sentencing, it does not keep him from the death penalty.
Reports went off recently after Hippler called a secret meeting without the media or the public, leading plenty to theorize what exactly what said during the closed doors chat.
At the time, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani didn't think the meeting had anything to do with possibly getting rid of a possible death sentence.
Rahmani said: "... I think it being one of the most gruesome murders in Idaho state history, the fact we have four college students brutally stabbed to death for no apparent reason, politically it's not going to be palatable (to remove the death penalty).
"This is the type of case where there would be an uproar if prosecutors tried to cut him a deal... I just don't see it happening."
The trial is set to kick off in August 2025.