Candace Owens Accuses Brigitte Macron Of Being a 'Groomer and Pedophile' After First Lady of France Sues Conservative Mouthpiece For Defamation Over Transgender Theory — 'I'm Not Shutting Up!'
Candace Owens has fired back at French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, after the couple sued her for defamation over transgender conspiracy theories she promoted on her show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In response to the Macrons' lawsuit, a spokesperson for the podcast said she was "not shutting up" – and Owens followed through on the promise by slamming Brigitte in the latest episode of her show, Candace.
Owens accused Brigitte of pivoting from "grooming teenagers" to attempting to "groom American courts" in a fiery X post promoting the episode.
Doubling-Down
The far-right influencer said on her show: "The life of Candace Owens, it works like this. I wake up, I stretch, I have a cup of coffee, and then I am served with a lawsuit."
Owens doubled down on the theory responsible for the defamation lawsuit – and took another swipe at Brigitte – by announcing she had been sued by the "first lady man of France."
Brigitte and Emmanuel explained in a previous statement they took legal action after Owens ignored their lawyer's retraction request letters regarding "misinformation" she was promoting on her show on three separate occasions.
'Goofy Man'
Owens continued: "You are officially a goofy man, Brigitte. But I've got to give it to you, you definitely got balls.
"Fire everybody around you – and I mean literally everyone around you who told you this was a good idea. That this was a very good idea for you, the sitting first lady of a country to file a lawsuit against a journalist in another country.
"You are literally making history in all the wrong ways."
The podcast later called Brigitte "disgusting" and "perverted" as she alleged the French first lady was "attracted to a 14-year-old boy," in reference to another conspiracy theory alleging Brigitte sexually assaulted Emmanuel when he was a minor.
Brigitte and Emmanuel's 22-count complaint alleged Owens endorsed, manufactured and promoted a series of false statements about them, including claims Brigitte was born a man, stole another person's identity, sexually assaulted Emmanuel and used their political power to bury scandals.
The Macrons vehemently denied Owens' claims, which they said she promoted in the "pursuit of fame."
Their lawsuit included photos of a young Brigitte, a newspaper announcement of her birth, and documents showing she gave birth to three children to prove Owens' claims were bogus.
The Macrons said Owens has made a name for herself by "routinely peddling misinformation under the guise of legitimate reporting" and has "built a brand on provocation, not truth."
Their lawsuit added: "Her conduct reveals a clear motive to generate controversy for financial and reputational gain. She will say anything, regardless of how outrageous or unfounded, to attract attention, build her platform, and achieve notoriety."
Owens' claims have largely been based on a 2021 YouTube video from two women who alleged Brigitte was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, who is actually Brigitte's brother.
Brigitte sued the two women, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, for libel. A lower court in France convicted the defendants in September and ordered they pay damages to Brigitte and her brother.
On July 10, a Paris appeals court overturned their convictions. Brigitte's lawyer swiftly announced plans to appeal the case to France's highest appeals court.
As for the lawsuit against Owens, the podcaster said she's "fully prepared to take on this battle" and would see the Macrons in court.