Candace Owens Accuses Brigitte Macron Of Being a 'Groomer and Pedophile' After First Lady of France Sues Conservative Mouthpiece For Defamation Over Transgender Theory — 'I'm Not Shutting Up!'

Candace Owens has fired back at French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, after the couple sued her for defamation over transgender conspiracy theories she promoted on her show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In response to the Macrons' lawsuit, a spokesperson for the podcast said she was "not shutting up" – and Owens followed through on the promise by slamming Brigitte in the latest episode of her show, Candace.

Owens accused Brigitte of pivoting from "grooming teenagers" to attempting to "groom American courts" in a fiery X post promoting the episode.