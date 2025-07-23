Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron File Defamation Lawsuit Over Claims France’s First Lady 'Is A Man' — After Conservative Mouthpiece Candace Owens Peddles Shock Conspiracy Theory

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, has ramped up her legal fight over widespread conspiracy theories claiming she was born a man.

Emmanuel and Brigitte filed a defamation lawsuit against far-right influencer Candace Owens for repeatedly promoting the theory on her podcast and social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The lawsuit centers on an eight-part series Owens covered entitled "Becoming Brigitte," in which the podcaster alleged Brigitte stole another person's identity and transitioned to a woman.