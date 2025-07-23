Trump's Epstein Nightmare Erupts: DOJ 'Told The Don His Name Appears Multiple Times' In Sick Pedo's Files Months Ago — As The Prez Continues To Call The Case 'A Hoax'

Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI shocked skeptics when they announced Epstein did not have a "blackmail client list" and "wasn't murdered in a cover-up," essentially closing the case.

Senior Justice Department officials reportedly told Trump they didn’t plan on releasing any more documents related to the investigation of the convicted sex offender because the material contained child pornography and victims' personal information, the Journal reported.

Last week, the president vowed to sue "the ass off" billionaire Rupert Murdoch, who owns the Wall Street Journal, after the paper published an alleged letter he wrote to Epstein before his suicide death in 2019.

According to documents, Trump's letter featured several lines of typewritten text framed by what appeared to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman.

The paper said the letter concludes: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret", and featured the signature "Donald", allegedly drawn across the woman's waist, meant to mimic the appearance of pubic hair.