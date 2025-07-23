Trump's Epstein Nightmare Erupts: DOJ 'Told The Don His Name Appears Multiple Times' In Sick Pedo's Files Months Ago — As The Prez Continues To Call The Case 'A Hoax'
The Department of Justice reportedly informed President Trump months ago that his name is indeed part of the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents.
According to the paper, Attorney General Pam Bondi met with the president at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among many other high-profile figures identified.
The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."
It's not yet clear why Trump's name was in the files, and it doesn't indicate any sign of wrongdoing.
Case Closed?
Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI shocked skeptics when they announced Epstein did not have a "blackmail client list" and "wasn't murdered in a cover-up," essentially closing the case.
Senior Justice Department officials reportedly told Trump they didn’t plan on releasing any more documents related to the investigation of the convicted sex offender because the material contained child pornography and victims' personal information, the Journal reported.
Last week, the president vowed to sue "the ass off" billionaire Rupert Murdoch, who owns the Wall Street Journal, after the paper published an alleged letter he wrote to Epstein before his suicide death in 2019.
According to documents, Trump's letter featured several lines of typewritten text framed by what appeared to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman.
The paper said the letter concludes: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret", and featured the signature "Donald", allegedly drawn across the woman's waist, meant to mimic the appearance of pubic hair.
Trump Vows to Sue WSJ
Responding to the WSJ's claims, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures.
"I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn't print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT."
He said earlier he would also sue the WSJ and News Corp, which Murdoch owns. The WSJ is published by News Corp subsidiary company, Dow Jones & Co.
More Questions
Trump raised more questions when he himself seemingly admitted to being on the Epstein list earlier this week. The president made the revelation when he dialed into "Just the News" on Real America's Voice for a wide-ranging interview. One of the first topics discussed was the ongoing demand for the release of the Epstein files.
The president stuck to his normal talking points about the controversy, reiterating that reports of a list are all a "hoax orchestrated by the Democrats."
When asked if he wanted his government to look into possible political prosecution over the "fake news," Trump seemed noncommittal, hinting investigations have already begun.
"I would imagine if they were run by (former FBI Director) Chris Wray and they were run by (former FBI Director James) Comey, and because it was actually even before that administration, they've been running these files."
Then he tried to give a sample of some of the findings – inadvertently using himself as the example.
"So much of the things that we found were fake with me," he said.
Followers in the comments section instantly keyed in on the moment, with one declaring, "He just admitted he's on EPSTEIN FILES," as another questioned: "So you're saying they exist and they include you? Why lie, then?"