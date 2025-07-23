Elon Musk Drops Another Bombshell About Ex-Pal Trump Being In Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Files — As The Don's Administration Desperately Tries To Bury Explosive Scandal
Elon Musk has not grown tired of suggesting the president of the United States is on the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Tesla billionaire once again hinted at his former best friend, Donald Trump, being on the late sex offender's list, after critics claimed the controversial politician "slipped up" and "confessed" to being on the files during an interview.
Trump's On The List?
On Tuesday, July 22, an X user posted a New York Times story highlighting Speaker Mike Johnson's goal of possibly shutting down the House for months to block a vote on calling for a release of the notorious files.
Musk was quick to respond to the story, calling out his ex-pal: "There is only one reason to avoid voting on releasing the Epstein files."
Johnson canceled votes planned for Thursday, July 23, before Democrats could force another vote on releasing the remaining files, accusing them of playing "political games," and sending the House into its summer recess early.
Musk's head-turning tweet came hours before it was reported the Department of Justice informed Trump that his name is indeed part of the files.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents
Musk Goes Off
Earlier this month, Musk mentioned Epstein several times and accused Trump of trying to hide Epstein's criminal acts.
"It’s a cover-up (obviously)," the 54-year-old said in response to a tweet questioning why Trump has shot down the public's pleas to release the files.
After another conservative account asked if anyone would ever be "held accountable," Musk said: "I sure hope so. This is a fundamental verdict on justice in America."
"If even a few of the very worst Epstein 'clients' were to be prosecuted, that would be something. But zero?" he later said.
Musk also called out Trump's flights on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the "Lolita Express," which is a reference to a preteen character in Vladimir Nabokov’s shocking 1955 novel, Lolita. In the story, the main character becomes obsessed with the child.
"Why was the plane called the Lolita Express? How old was Lolita in Nabokov’s book?" the SpaceX owner raged. "Research (thoroughly) to find the complete lists of who else was on the plane during Trump’s 7 flights?"
The president's name does appear in flight logs disclosed in convicted madam Ghislane Maxwell's 2021 trial.
During a late-night tantrum on X in June, Musk first claimed Trump was on Epstein's list during a fight over the country's budget, calling the politician's "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination."
This comes as Trump, 79, called into Just the News on Real America's Voice for a wide-ranging interview, and of course, one of the first topics discussed was the ongoing demand for the release of the Epstein files.
Trump's Confession?
When asked if he wanted his government to look into possible political prosecution over the "fake news," Trump seemed noncommittal, hinting investigations have already begun.
"I would imagine if they were run by (former FBI Director) Chris Wray and they were run by (former FBI Director James) Comey, and because it was even before that administration, they've been running these files," he claimed.
Trump added: "So much of the things that we found were fake with me."
However, Trump's head-turning comments were enough for critics to claim he had name-dropped himself in the files.
"He just admitted he's on Epstein files," one suggested, as another questioned: "So you're saying they exist and they include you? Why lie, then?"
Trump has been doing all he can to bury the Epstein story, pushing out various "distractions," including ordering the release of the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination documents and claiming he urged Coca-Cola to change their ingredients.