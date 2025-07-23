Elon Musk Drops Another Bombshell About Ex-Pal Trump Being In Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Files — As The Don's Administration Desperately Tries To Bury Explosive Scandal

On Tuesday, July 22, an X user posted a New York Times story highlighting Speaker Mike Johnson's goal of possibly shutting down the House for months to block a vote on calling for a release of the notorious files.

Musk was quick to respond to the story, calling out his ex-pal: "There is only one reason to avoid voting on releasing the Epstein files."

Johnson canceled votes planned for Thursday, July 23, before Democrats could force another vote on releasing the remaining files, accusing them of playing "political games," and sending the House into its summer recess early.

Musk's head-turning tweet came hours before it was reported the Department of Justice informed Trump that his name is indeed part of the files.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents