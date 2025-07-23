Baring It All: Braless Lauren Sanchez's Nipples Protrude Out Of Daring Dress While On Vacation With New Husband Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez continued to prove she's a fan of going without the undergarment, as her nipples boldly protruded from a racy sheer dress while she was on vacation with new husband Jeff Bezos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sánchez, 55, was photographed leaving Le Club 55 in Saint Tropez, France. The bright sun shone through her see-through black top, with her nipples on clear display on Tuesday, June 22. The frock included a short black skirt with a long, flowing sheer overlay, while the new Mrs. Bezos added plenty of gold jewelry and a matching gold belt to go with her new wedding ring.
She's Not Shy
Bezos, 61, appeared pleased as punch with his wife's breast-baring display as the two grabbed a water taxi to head back to their mega yacht.
While Sánchez openly flaunted her chest, she made sure to protect her face from the sun with a wide-brimmed black hat.
The helicopter pilot's risqué body-baring outfits have attracted negative attention since rising to fame as Bezos' girlfriend.
In 2024, conservative pundit Megyn Kelly said on her SiriusXM podcast: "I'm sorry, she looks like a hooker. You look like a hooker! And you're dating (one of) the richest men in the world.
"Try to be a little classy. Must everything be an exposé of your obviously over-enhanced assets?" after Sánchez, after she wore a sheer Dolce & Gabbana lace dress.
Go Bold or Go Home
Bezos and Sánchez married in Venice, Italy, on June 27, and have spent their time since cruising the Mediterranean. The duo headed back to the U.S. for a brief time earlier in July for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho, also known as the "summer camp for billionaires," before jetting back to Europe for more honeymooning.
The Amazon founder and the former newscaster took plenty of heat for their lavish three-day wedding celebrations, which cost an estimated $50 million.
After a fun-filled foam party aboard their mega yacht Koru, Sánchez and Bezos began welcoming their A-list guests on June 26, kicking things off with a pre-wedding party at Madonna dell'Orto church in the Cannareggio district of Venice.
The couple tied the knot on the San Giorgio Maggiore island before the pajama-themed reception in the renovated maritime area, Arsenale.
Such famous faces as Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney, the Kardashians, Orlando Bloom, and more were on hand for the festivities.
Plastic Surgery Speculation
Over the years, there has been rampant speculation about Sánchez getting plastic surgery, including a breast enhancement as well as cheek and lip fillers.
While the New Mexico native has never directly addressed getting cosmetic work, it appeared she got a refresh ahead of her wedding to Bezos.
Pre-Wedding 'Refresh'
Plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright told RadarOnline.com exclusively about her transformation: "From the photos, it looks like Lauren Sánchez has had a series of subtle but strategic enhancements that add up to a noticeable transformation. Most notably, she appears to have corrected a gummy smile using Botox, likely injected into the upper lip elevator muscles to reduce gum show. Her lips also look fuller, which suggests filler was used to enhance volume and symmetry.
"In addition, her midface appears smoother and more contoured, likely due to filler placement in the cheeks and possibly tear troughs. Her skin looks taut and lifted. This could be from biostimulatory fillers or non-surgical skin-tightening treatments like radiofrequency microneedling. Combined, these give a refreshed, sculpted look while still allowing facial movement and expression."