Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Shock Baby Announcement and Says He's Ready to Be Dad — Despite Comedy Trainwreck's Recent Rehab Visit
Pete Davidson has broken his silence about becoming a father following his girlfriend's baby announcement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Saturday Night Live star, 31, gushed about the prospect of impending fatherhood, and revealed which famous friend has been giving him baby advice.
'I'm Very Lucky'
He said: "I'm very lucky and very, very happy."
The comic also said he was excited about "being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn't have.
"I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn't like, not do it."
He has some star pals who will help him do just that, as he revealed that Adam Sandler had given him some advice on fatherhood.
"Everybody's just been super excited for me, because they know it's been my dream," Davidson said of his comedy friends. They all just have been like, 'You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life."
"Sandler gave me some great advice," he added.
'Super Excited'
Sandler, who attended the premiere of his new comedy Happy Gilmore 2 on Monday night, should have plenty of experience, as he and his wife Jackie share two daughters.
"It's been really nice that everyone's super excited," Davidson continued. "When you do something, when we do anything, you want everyone to be excited, especially having a child."
While appearing on The Tonight Show on Tuesday to promote his new horror film The Home, Davidson also chatted with Jimmy Fallon about becoming a father.
"You did it!" Fallon said after bringing up the topic.
"I did!" Davidson replied, before sharing, "If anybody who knows me, it's my dream to be a dad, so I'm so excited."
"Elsie is excited," he said of his girlfriend. "I'm excited, you know, to see her be a mom, so we're stoked."
Fallon added that Davidson would be a "fantastic dad," which he was certain of after seeing how well he interacted with children.
"It's the best. Everything else doesn't really matter anymore. It's nice," Davidson, whose own father was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, said of the idea of having his first child.
Davidson's baby news was particularly shocking as he and Elsie Hewitt, 29, have reportedly only been dating for a few months.
Elsie is best known as a rising model and influencer, but she has also ventured into acting in the past decade.
She was born in England but later moved with her family to Los Angeles when she was 10, before taking her first stab at modeling in her teens.
Davidson had opened up about his "dream" to be a dad during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s talk show back in 2022.
"My favorite thing ever, which I'm yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid," Davidson said. "It's super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude."
He continued: "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens it's just easier."