SHOCKING NEW DETAILS: 'American Idol' Exec and Husband Were ‘Shot Dead with Their Own Gun’ Before Suspect, 22, Called 911 on Himself
Tragic new details have emerged in the double murder of American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her songwriter husband, Thomas Deluca.
Investigators said suspect Raymond Boodarian used the couple's own gun to carry out the fatal shooting at the victims' Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After gunning down Kaye and Deluca, both 70 years old, Boodarian called 911 to report his heinous crime.
Neighbor Calls 911
The 22-year-old has been accused of breaking into Kaye and Deluca's $3.4million Encino home and lying in wait for their return on July 10.
When the couple arrived home from a grocery store trip, Boodarian allegedly used their own gun to fire fatal shots at the husband and wife.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman detailed the investigation timeline, including 911 calls from panicked neighbors, at a news conference on Monday, July 21.
'Please Don't Shoot Me'
A neighbor was said to have called 911 shortly before 4 P.M. on July 10 to report an intruder at the executive's home.
About 40 minutes later, another 911 call was placed from a person claiming to be a resident at the home who said an intruder broke in.
During the second 911 call, the dispatcher reportedly heard someone say "Please don't shoot me" in the background, prompting officers to be dispatched to the scene.
The caller later said they did not need police assistance and hung up.
Initial Investigation
While the dispatcher attempted to get the second caller back on the phone, they were unsuccessful.
Police, as well as air support, descended upon the home but were unable to get anyone inside to answer the door.
LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish said officers attempted to access the home from two different entry points, but both were locked.
Forkish said because officers were unable to detect any signs of a break-in, they left the scene.
Cell Phone Leads Cops to Suspect
Four days later, Kaye and Deluca's bodies were discovered inside their home on July 14. Boondarian was arrested in connection with the murders the following day.
After the gruesome discovery was made, surveillance footage captured the suspect scaling a wall surrounding the property and opening a sliding glass door.
Hochman said: "Mr. Boodarian got caught because he used his cell phone to contact police concerning the situation, actually identified himself by name.
"Police were able to ping the cell phone, find out where he lived, go to his residence and arrest him."
Cops retrieved the murder weapon, which matched the gun owned by the couple. Hochman called the situation "exceptionally tragic."
Couple Looked Into Upgraded Security
Sadly, Kaye and Deluca were victims of a separate break-in weeks before their murders.
A close family friend reportedly said the couple was exploring upgraded security options after their home was broken into on May 19. They reportedly contacted a bodyguard service and a security consultant.
The friend revealed: "They had spikes on the other side of the fence and obviously updated their video surveillance as well. They had video surveillance already."
Boodarian has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary. He's being held without bail and faces up to life behind bars if convicted.