SHOCKING NEW DETAILS: 'American Idol' Exec and Husband Were ‘Shot Dead with Their Own Gun’ Before Suspect, 22, Called 911 on Himself

Tragic new details have emerged in the double murder of American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her songwriter husband, Thomas Deluca.

Investigators said suspect Raymond Boodarian used the couple's own gun to carry out the fatal shooting at the victims' Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After gunning down Kaye and Deluca, both 70 years old, Boodarian called 911 to report his heinous crime.