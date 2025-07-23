Your tip
Inside Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve's Massive $7Million Wedding — as Apple Heiress Adds Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris and Princess Beatrice to Star-Studded Guest List

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles wedding will be one for the ages.

July 23 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Eve Jobs is not going cheap when it comes to her wedding as she is set to spend close to $7million to have her romantic day with Olympic equestrian gold-medalist fiancé Harry Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old Apple heiress also has some head-turning names on her guest list, including failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Princess Beatrice, and even a performance by the iconic Elton John.

Wedding Details Revealed

According to sources, the big bash is being described as "a multi-million-pound fairytale."

They claimed: "The wedding is being planned like a military operation. The itinerary is scheduled so precisely, with guests starting to arrive all this week before the wedding celebrations begin on Thursday."

The insider said: "Kamala and Bill Gates’ daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, are all on the VIP guest list. Matt Helders from the Arctic Monkeys has been invited, too. It’s an eclectic mix of stars and will be like a 'who's who' of the rich and famous."

The Tiny Dancer singer will also entertain the guests with a performance, according to the source.

"Elton is booked to perform for an hour," they claimed. "He will play a selection of his songs, including some of Eve and Harry's favorites. There are a lot of important American political figures going to be there. No doubt they’ll all be Googling each other."

The insider added: "A concert from Elton doesn’t come cheap. Apparently, they’ve forked out over $1.3million to have him perform.

"It’s going to be incredibly special." Eve will even have famous events planner Stanlee Gatti, who put together all of John's Oscars after-parties, helping to run things for the big event.

Eve's siblings, Reed, 33, and Erin, 29, are expected to be by Eve's side, but whether or not her half-sister, Lisa, will attend is still up in the air.

Better Work For That Money.

Details of Steve Jobs' daughter's wedding dress are being kept a secret for now, but some sources speculate she will walk down the aisle in a couture gown.

Eve, who is currently signed with DNA Model Management, revealed her relationship with her future husband at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where her man was competing.

Following her engagement, she took a trip to Capri for an Italian bachelorette weekend to celebrate the happy moment.

While her mother, Laurene, inherited her late husband's $20billion fortune when he died in 2011, Eve is not set to inherit any money, as the widower does not believe in "the accumulation of wealth."

"I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn’t care about the accumulation of wealth," Laurene, 61, previously explained to the New York Times.

"I’m not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that. Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me," she added.

And while her mother has made it clear she won't be getting the family's giant fortune, this has not swayed Eve away from luxury living, as she has put her glamorous life on display on Instagram for all to see, including her various trips around the world while modeling.

