Inside VERY Glamorous Life Of Apple Guru Steve Jobs' Model Daughter Eve, 26 — As Sources Claim She's Marrying Olympic Showjumper Boyfriend

Eve's mother, Laurene, 60, inherited her husband's $20billion fortune when he passed away aged 56 in 2011. During past interview, Laurene revealed her children wouldn't be seeing a penny of their dad's fortune, though.

She told the New York Times: "I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn’t care about the accumulation of wealth.

"I’m not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that. Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me."