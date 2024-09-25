Inside VERY Glamorous Life Of Apple Guru Steve Jobs' Model Daughter Eve, 26 — As Sources Claim She's Marrying Olympic Showjumper Boyfriend
Apple heiress Eve Jobs and her Olympian boyfriend Harry Charles have sparked engagement rumors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources claim Steve Jobs' daughter is now engaged to the team Great Britain showjumping champion.
While the tech mogul's widower claimed their daughter won't be inheriting his fortune because they don't believe in "the accumulation of wealth", Eve, 26, still leads a glamorous life as she entered the high-fashion world.
Eve's mother, Laurene, 60, inherited her husband's $20billion fortune when he passed away aged 56 in 2011. During past interview, Laurene revealed her children wouldn't be seeing a penny of their dad's fortune, though.
She told the New York Times: "I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn’t care about the accumulation of wealth.
"I’m not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that. Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me."
Despite her mother's candid statements, Eve hasn't exactly been slumming it. Fresh out of college, she landed her first runway gig in 2021 with Coperni and walked alongside supermodel Gigi Hadid at a Paris fashion show.
Since then, she has shown off her glamorous lifestyle to her 420,000 Instagram followers.
Snippets of exotic travels were mixed between red carpet shots and recent modeling gigs, in which she was dripped in haute couture designs and posed with luxury Louis Vuitton handbags.
The 26-year-old even shared a cheeky sign in a nod to her late father, which read: "Why are iPhone charges not called Apple juice?"
Another frequent subject of Eve's Instagram was boyfriend Charles, 25.
In a recent post, Eve posed with Great Britain's flag. The carousel post featured another photo with her draped around Charles as he held up a toy Olympic torch with his Olympic gold medal around his neck.
As Eve gushed over her beau's success at the Paris Olympics, sources claimed the pair have taken their relationship to the next level and are now engaged.
While it's unclear how long Eve, who is an accomplished equestrian rider herself, and Charles have been dating, their relationship was well-documented on her Instagram – and at the Paris Olympics.
A source claimed: "They're getting married and have announced their engagement to friends and family.
"There was a big celebrations party."
Neither Eve or Charles have commented on engagement rumors, though the pair look to be smitten with each other.
