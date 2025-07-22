'King' Trump Strikes Again! 'Spineless' Coca-Cola to Debut Soda With Cane Sugar as Another Company 'Bows Down' to President

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump said on Truth Social days before the announcement was made. "I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them. You’ll see. It’s just better!"

Trump is known to be a massive Diet Coke fan and is said to have a soda button in the Oval Office, which alerts his staff to get him more of the additive product when pressed.

According to Coke, the new product, which will be launched in the fall, will use cane sugar produced in the U.S. and will expand its product range.

"This addition is designed to complement the company's strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," they said in a statement on Tuesday, July 22.