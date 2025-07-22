'King' Trump Strikes Again! 'Spineless' Coca-Cola to Debut Soda With Cane Sugar as Another Company 'Bows Down' to President
Coca-Cola became the latest company to "bow down" to President Trump, as they've revealed they will be launching their new soda with cane sugar later this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, had recently claimed he had convinced the soda giant to change their ways and stop using high-fructose corn syrup in their soft drink.
Trump-Approved Coke
"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump said on Truth Social days before the announcement was made. "I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them. You’ll see. It’s just better!"
Trump is known to be a massive Diet Coke fan and is said to have a soda button in the Oval Office, which alerts his staff to get him more of the additive product when pressed.
According to Coke, the new product, which will be launched in the fall, will use cane sugar produced in the U.S. and will expand its product range.
"This addition is designed to complement the company's strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," they said in a statement on Tuesday, July 22.
Coca-Cola Put On Blast
The company already makes soda with cane sugar in Mexico, where it is sold in glass bottles. However, the beverage is more expensive in Mexico when it's imported and sold in America.
Not everyone was ecstatic with Coke's decision, as many took to X and accused the company of being the latest brand to "bend the knee."
"Coca-Cola's spineless groveling to Trump's sugar whims exposes corporate servitude at its most pathetic pandering to a blowhard's ego while dodging real health fixes," one person raged. "Pathetic bootlickers prioritize power over people."
Another added: "You were one of the few sodas left that I love that hasn't thrown artificial sweeteners in. Since you bent the knee to Trump, you can f--- off.
"Coca-Cola changed its recipe because Trump asked them? That's it?" one user asked.
Just days earlier, Paramount announced it had cancelled the CBS late-night series, The Late Show, citing "financial reasons," and claimed host Stephen Colbert's program was losing the network about $40million a year.
However, many called out Paramount for getting rid of Colbert, especially as he had been one of the most vocal critics of Trump.
"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," Trump gloated on Truth Social. "His talent was even less than his ratings." He also warned that Jimmy Kimmel, another late-night host against Trump, would be "next."
'King' Trump's Power
Meghan's A 'Fraud': Markle Accused Of 'Milking' Her Fame From Prince Harry and 'Pretending' To Be Domestic To Lure 'Sucker People' Into Buying Products
Three weeks before the axing, Paramount settled a lawsuit with Trump over a 2024 60 Minutes segment with Kamala Harris, which the former reality star had claimed was "deceptively edited."
Paramount agreed to pay $16million to Trump's presidential library.
At the time, Colbert, 61, made it known he wasn't happy about his employer's settlement with Trump, and raged: "As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I'm offended, and I don't know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company."
"But just taking a stab at it, I'd say $16million would help," he later joked.
More companies have also done exactly what Trump wants ever since he kicked off his second presidential term, especially when he demanded an end to diversity initiatives.
Big retailers followed suit, as Walmart stopped funding its racial justice nonprofit and Target abandoned its supplier diversity program. Target, however, has felt the pain from the public as the store lost $12.4billion in market value earlier this year.