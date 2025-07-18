Trump Claims Jimmy Kimmel is 'NEXT' In Ominous Warning After TV Host Goes Off On CBS in Vicious Attack — Following Network's Shock Decision To Boot Stephen Colbert
Donald Trump has celebrated the sudden cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, after the comedian revealed on Thursday's show that next season would be their last.
The president, who has repeatedly slammed all of the late-night hosts for their scathing jokes at his expense, is warning that Jimmy Kimmel is next, RadarOnline.com can report.
After Colbert, 61, shared the news with his audience, Trump posted his pleasure on Truth Social.
"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," the president posted. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!"
But Trump wasn't done sharing his glee, while also throwing his support behind Fox News late-night host Greg Gutfeld, and taking one last slap at Jimmy Fallon.
"Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show," Trump wrote.
Kimmel's Big Bang
Kimmel, who has relentlessly targeted Trump for late-night fodder, blasted CBS for the cancellation.
The former Man Show host reshared Colbert's announcement to his Instagram Stories, commenting: "Love you Stephen," before calling out the eye network's less-opinionated shows. "F--- you and all your Sheldons, CBS."
On Thursday, July 17, Colbert told viewers he found out "just last night that next year will be our last season," while trying to clarify CBS is eliminating all late-night programming (After Midnight was cancelled earlier this year).
"I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away," he explained.
Dangerous Merge Ahead
But as RadarOnline.com has reported, the pendulum had been swinging over Colbert for weeks now as CBS' parent company Paramount seeks government's – and more importantly Trump's – approval for a multi-billion dollar merger with Skydance Media.
The network has seemingly been trying to get on Trump's good side, and recently reached a $16million settlement with the president after Trump alleged 60 Minutes unfairly edited their 2024 interview with then-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Earlier this week, Colbert strongly criticized his bosses.
"As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I'm offended, and I don't know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company," he declared. "But just taking a stab at it, I'd say $16million would help."
Colbert added: "I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles: it's Big Fat Bribe."
Damage Control
After Colbert's announcement, CBS tried to go into damage control, heaping praise on the former Daily Show correspondent while trying to distance the decision from the merger.
"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," CBS executives said in a statement. "It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."
The network added: "We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television."