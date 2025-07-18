Trump Claims Jimmy Kimmel is 'NEXT' In Ominous Warning After TV Host Goes Off On CBS in Vicious Attack — Following Network's Shock Decision To Boot Stephen Colbert

After Colbert, 61, shared the news with his audience, Trump posted his pleasure on Truth Social.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," the president posted. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!"

But Trump wasn't done sharing his glee, while also throwing his support behind Fox News late-night host Greg Gutfeld, and taking one last slap at Jimmy Fallon.

"Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show," Trump wrote.