Jimmy Kimmel's Astonishing Response Revealed to Donald Trump's MAGA Mob Branding Him a Hypocrite

The half-hour comedy show – which ran for six seasons on Comedy Central – centered on stereotypical male interests, poking fun at men's views with a sexually charged edge.

Kimmel, 57, exited the show in 2003 to host Jimmy Kimmel Live.

But now, due to his frequent critiques of Donald Trump, some of the president's supporters are calling him out over his past Man Show antics – like asking women, "What's in my pocket?" or leering at them from behind.