Jimmy Kimmel's Astonishing Response Revealed to Donald Trump's MAGA Mob Branding Him a Hypocrite
Jimmy Kimmel is firing back at haters dragging up his wild Man Show past.
The comedian, who co-created The Man Show with Adam Carolla in 1999, is now being called a "hypocrite" by MAGA supporters after old sketches mocking the male perspective with crude humor resurfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The half-hour comedy show – which ran for six seasons on Comedy Central – centered on stereotypical male interests, poking fun at men's views with a sexually charged edge.
Kimmel, 57, exited the show in 2003 to host Jimmy Kimmel Live.
But now, due to his frequent critiques of Donald Trump, some of the president's supporters are calling him out over his past Man Show antics – like asking women, "What's in my pocket?" or leering at them from behind.
In a Rolling Stone interview, Kimmel was asked if it's "fair" for Trump supporters to label him a hypocrite after the old clips resurfaced.
He responded to the critics, acknowledging he felt it was "fair game" but clarified those who truly understood the show knew it wasn’t meant to be taken literally.
Instead, it was a satirical take on stereotypes, much like The Simpsons does.
He explained: "I think it's kind of funny, because the very people who are using those videos as an example of why I'm a horrible person were probably the biggest fans of the show at that time.
"We did the show a little tongue-in-cheek.
"I mean, if you really watch the show, we are making fun of ourselves through almost the whole show. It was not meant to be taken literally that men are superior to women, but for some people, it was."
He continued: "I just didn't realize until the last season that what the show was really about was the friendship between me and Adam Carolla, the chemistry that was there.
"It was meant to be Homer Simpsonesque. But you can pull things out of context and then they are taken literally. And that's just how it goes."
The host then talked about the boundaries of comedy, adding: "I don't put limits on what I laugh at."
He added: "But for me personally, as I've grown older, as I've matured, I won't make a joke that I wouldn't make if a person of that color or persuasion was in the room. That's how I look at it."
Kimmel said he believes much of the outrage over the sketches is "completely manufactured," adding he feels "a lot of these people who are angry aren't really angry."
However, the criticism isn't new. Back in 2018, Fox News host Sean Hannity aired clips from The Man Show to highlight Kimmel's "unrelenting hypocrisy."
In response, Kimmel remarked: "That show was always tongue-in-cheek, and some people enjoyed it for the wrong reasons.
"But I think you can put a lot of shows into that category. And it was a show that people liked and we had fun doing it and I learned a lot doing it."
Earlier this month, Kimmel criticized Trump for skipping the somber return of four U.S. soldiers' remains to play golf in Florida instead.
On his show, Kimmel blasted the president for skipping the important ceremony, questioning the reasoning behind attending a costly event that kept him away from such a solemn occasion.
He said: "Who is paying a million dollars for more of this? If you want to throw away a million dollars, just put it in the stock market, you don't have to give it to him."
After Trump bragged about his golf skills, Kimmel didn’t hold back, firing off a sharp remark.
He said: "Of course he won, anyone who beats him gets deported to El Salvador."