Heartbroken and ready for a change, Jimmy Kimmel is planning to walk away from his late-night TV throne when his contract runs out because, according to sources who claim his priorities have shifted after his beloved son Billy's devastating health crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Jimmy and his wife are putting family above fame,” a source spilled to gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “With their financial future set, they’re ready to leave the limelight to focus on what really matters. Jimmy’s contract is up in 2025, and he has no plans to sign on again!”