Angelina's Heartbreak: Jolie Having A Tough Time As Daughter Shiloh Moves Out Of Family Home To Be With Rumored Girlfriend — 'She's Not Calm'

Split photo of Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie's departure has mom Angelina Jolie upset.

July 18 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is not ready to let go of her daughter, Shiloh, as the 19-year-old has left her famous mom's house to be with her rumored girlfriend, dancer Keoni Rose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, Shiloh has "temporarily moved in" with Rose for the summer, as "they've been living there together for the last weeks."

Shiloh's New Chapter

Photo of Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie

Jolie can't deal with the fact her daughter, Shiloh, has left her home.

And while Shiloh appears to be living it up in her new "romance," the same can't be said for Jolie, who is said to be "not calm" about all that is going down with her second eldest daughter.

"There is no way Angie is calm about this – she likes all her birds in one nest," an insider explained. "But she has peace of mind because security goes wherever her kids go.

"Mama bear makes sure her cubs are watched over by ex-Navy SEAL security personnel."

The Oscar winner shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh; and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Dancing Through Life

Photo of Shiloh Jolie
Source: MEGA

The 19-year-old is said to now be living with her rumored girlfriend.

Recently, Shiloh's leaving the nest appeared to be confirmed after she was spotted hugging Rose outside their shared Los Angeles condo. The Hollywood star's daughter was barefoot in a hoodie and cargo shorts and was seen walking to her partner's car before they both embraced.

Shiloh and Rose first sparked romance rumors last November.

Keoni, who is represented by The Movement Talent Agency, seems to have similar interests to Shiloh. She is reportedly from Seattle, has a background in ballet dancing, and is also interested in acting, modeling, and screenwriting.

And while Jolie may be stressed over Shiloh's new living arrangement, she is said to completely support her career aspirations in the dancing field.

Photo of Shiloh Jolie
Source: MEGA

Shiloh is believed to be dating dancer Keoni Rose.

"Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house, and then all through the pandemic, she was doing Zoom classes," a source previously claimed. "She’s very committed to it. Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that, she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she's dancing."

The insider added: "A dance career is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all; she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy."

Meanwhile, estranged dad Pitt is believed to be alarmed by Shiloh's new relationship, even though sources claimed the F1 star doesn't have a problem with same-sex partnerships.

Peeved Pitt

Photo of Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie
Source: MEGA

Shiloh's dad, Brad Pitt, is livid over her choices, according to sources.

The movie star, according to insiders, is concerned she's being exposed to questionable influences, and he blames his ex-wife.

"Brad is deeply frustrated because he feels Shiloh has been poisoned against him by Angelina," a previous source said.

They continued: "He doesn't know who her friends are or what they do. He's out of the loop, but he hears and sees enough, and he fears she is being allowed too much freedom too soon and could be pulled into some unpleasant situations."

According to insiders, Pitt is already lashing out at Jolie over her parenting choices: "Brad's furious with Angelina for not allowing him to lend any parental support or connection to Shiloh.

"Brad would love to just have a talk with Shiloh and get some peace of mind that she knows what she's doing, but he's been totally shut off and can only look on from a distance and worry."

In 2024, Shiloh dropped her father's last name, as the actor's relationship with all of his kids has crumbled.

