Super Skinny Gwyneth Paltrow's High School Yearbook Reveals Her Biggest Fear Growing Up Was 'Obesity'
Gwyneth Paltrow's biggest teenage fear was "obesity," according to her high school yearbook.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the editors of the end-of-year tomb, who attended her posh all-girls private school Spence in Manhattan, remarked on her behalf.
Most Excellent
For her part in the senior yearbook, Paltrow used a quote from the 1989 comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, writing, "Be excellent to each other and party on, dudes," – according to an unofficial biography about the actress.
Paltrow memorably played an obese woman in the Farrelly Brothers' 2001 comedy Shallow Hal, which led to her being labelled "fatphobic."
It was a role the actress later admitted she regretted taking on.
Speaking in 2001, she said: "The first day I tried the fat suit on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby.
"It was so sad. It was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese.
"I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it. For some reason, the fat clothes they make... The clothes they make for women who are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive."
Big Movie Role
It took special FX make-up artist Tony Gardner four hours to apply the 25lb prosthetic fat suit on the star, and the movie amassed $141.1million at the global box office despite dismal reviews and fatphobic accusations.
In 2020, Paltrow said Shallow Hal was her "least favorite performance" and when her assistant Kevin Keating said he would've talked her out of it had he been there, she replied: "See what happened? Disaster."
Three years later, Paltrow's Shallow Hal body double Ivy Snitzer revealed she "starved herself" for years after the film and underwent gastric band surgery, but the complicated recovery nearly "killed her."
Another excerpt from the tell-all tome revealed the empty nester had lost so much weight before the 1999 Academy Awards that her pink Ralph Lauren gown appeared baggy at the torso, plus she had ditched the inner detachable corset.
"Lauren was not happy about the fit," Odell noted.
The author "spoke to 220 sources," including close current and former friends and colleagues of the 52-year-old Goop CEO-founder, for Gwyneth the Biography, which hits shelves July 29.
Paltrow confessed on the April 22 episode of her Goop podcast that she was "a little bit sick of" her strict Paleo diet and was "getting back into eating sourdough bread, cheese – there, I said it. A little pasta."
On June 23, Paltrow revealed she "recently discovered" fat-burning, muscle-building EMSculpt Neo treatments, which she gushed was an "incredible, non-invasive treatment that has genuinely made a difference" to her slim 5ft9in figure amid perimenopause.
RadarOnline.com revealed Paltrow's relationship with Ben Affleck broke down after the Batman star allegedly cheated on her, which was another revelation from the new book about the actress.
Paltrow, who dated Affleck on and off throughout the late '90s, shared explosive "physical chemistry" with the actor, who was "struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit" throughout their relationship.
And it's claimed the pair's romance ended after Affleck, 52, turned his attention to another woman.
An excerpt from Paltrow: The Biography, reads: "Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her."