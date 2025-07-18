Super Skinny Gwyneth Paltrow's High School Yearbook Reveals Her Biggest Fear Growing Up Was 'Obesity'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the editors of the end-of-year tomb, who attended her posh all-girls private school Spence in Manhattan , remarked on her behalf.

Gwyneth Paltrow 's biggest teenage fear was "obesity," according to her high school yearbook.

Paltrow was also a big fan of the 'Bill & Ted' movie franchise and quoted a line from the film.

For her part in the senior yearbook, Paltrow used a quote from the 1989 comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, writing, "Be excellent to each other and party on, dudes," – according to an unofficial biography about the actress.

Paltrow memorably played an obese woman in the Farrelly Brothers' 2001 comedy Shallow Hal, which led to her being labelled "fatphobic."

It was a role the actress later admitted she regretted taking on.

Speaking in 2001, she said: "The first day I tried the fat suit on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby.

"It was so sad. It was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese.

"I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it. For some reason, the fat clothes they make... The clothes they make for women who are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive."