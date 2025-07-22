Meghan's A 'Fraud': Markle Accused Of 'Milking' Her Fame From Prince Harry and 'Pretending' To Be Domestic To Lure 'Sucker People' Into Buying Products

Lawyer Phillip Millar and marketing executive Camille Moore, co-hosts of The Art of the Brand podcast, slammed the Duchess of Sussex for having "the worst brand execution to date."

The co-hosts discussed the disastrous launch of Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever, which she initially intended to name American Riviera Orchard until trademark issues forced her to change course.

Millar said: "There was nothing about her brand that was good from the start to a distinguishing eye. She was a fraud, as I can see from the beginning, who was using opportunities to advance herself.

"Her brand wasn't built on substance. It was built on using people."