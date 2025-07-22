Meghan's A 'Fraud': Markle Accused Of 'Milking' Her Fame From Prince Harry and 'Pretending' To Be Domestic To Lure 'Sucker People' Into Buying Products
Meghan Markle has been branded a "fraud" yet again.
Two brand experts accused the As Ever founder of "milking" the fame from her marriage to Prince Harry and cosplaying as a modern day domestic goddess to "sucker people into buying her stuff," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lack of 'Substance'
Lawyer Phillip Millar and marketing executive Camille Moore, co-hosts of The Art of the Brand podcast, slammed the Duchess of Sussex for having "the worst brand execution to date."
The co-hosts discussed the disastrous launch of Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever, which she initially intended to name American Riviera Orchard until trademark issues forced her to change course.
Millar said: "There was nothing about her brand that was good from the start to a distinguishing eye. She was a fraud, as I can see from the beginning, who was using opportunities to advance herself.
"Her brand wasn't built on substance. It was built on using people."
'Gullible Customers'
Millar didn't hold back when he said: "I love s------ on people who suck. Meghan Markle sucks as far as I'm concerned."
He added: "(As Ever) is run by a confederacy of dunces working on this platform that is just maximizing the value from her fame that came from Suits and being a part of the Royal Family, and they're just milking that for everything they can."
The lawyer further claimed Markle has been "pretending" to be domestic, and fans who have rushed to buy from her limited-quantity drops proved "how gullible a lot of consumers are."
Moore echoed Markle's brand, also showing "how gullible the ego is" because it "doesn't really make sense" for the former actress to be selling crepe mix, jams, flower sprinkles, and herbal tea.
Millar took another dig at Markle and said she should have launched a "podcast failure regret tea" about her $20million Spotify deal being axed after her Archetypes show failed to engage listeners and produce an adequate number of episodes.
The hosts also placed blame on "delusional" investors, including Netflix executives, who failed to ask Markle tough "questions" before backing her business ventures.
'Manufactured Consumption'
The lawyer explained: "People who consider themselves smart because nobody ever questions them are running this business and telling her to use a playbook that works for products where scarcity matters. Confectionery scarcity doesn't matter.
"There's an egocentric approach to it that if you achieve some level of celebrity, you think you can build a brand, but that's the start of your brand."
Millar added: "Why do I care about her, honey? Has she had a life of caring about bees, where she studied bees – it's just manufactured consumption for people who buy into a narrative.
"You can make short-term money from it, but it's not a long-term strategy."
In his final blow to Markle's ego, Millar declared: "Her brand should be I'm a disrupter. I go into TV, I make noise. I go into the Royal family, I make noise. She should brand herself as a rebel, but she's not consistent with what she is."
He later added: "It's deliberate dissonance. It's why I'm agitated by her so much because it's a deliberate misrepresentation of what she is because she thinks she can pretend to be that, while actually being this and sucker people into buying her stuff – and every step of the way she's failing because it's not legitimate."