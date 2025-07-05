EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Arrogant' As She Gets Dressing Down for Skipping Reunion of 'Suits' Show That Made Her Name

Meghan Markle is being slammed as "arrogant" for turning her back on Suits LA, the NBC spinoff of the TV legal drama that gave her fame – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com her refusal to appear in a cameo helped doom the new series to cancellation.

Markle left the TV show after seven seasons when she became engaged to Prince Harry.

The 43-year-old duchess was a struggling actress before nabbing a slice of stardom playing legal assistant Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2018, leaving a year before the series ended because of her romance with now-husband Prince Harry.

Now NBC's reboot Suits LA has been axed after just one season, during which Markle snubbed making an appearance, and sources are branding her an ingrate.