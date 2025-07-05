EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Arrogant' As She Gets Dressing Down for Skipping Reunion of 'Suits' Show That Made Her Name
Meghan Markle is being slammed as "arrogant" for turning her back on Suits LA, the NBC spinoff of the TV legal drama that gave her fame – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com her refusal to appear in a cameo helped doom the new series to cancellation.
Markle left the TV show after seven seasons when she became engaged to Prince Harry.
The 43-year-old duchess was a struggling actress before nabbing a slice of stardom playing legal assistant Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2018, leaving a year before the series ended because of her romance with now-husband Prince Harry.
Now NBC's reboot Suits LA has been axed after just one season, during which Markle snubbed making an appearance, and sources are branding her an ingrate.
Focused On Business
"Meghan would not be in the position she is today if producer Aaron Korsh hadn't cast her in the original show," shared an insider. "And it was a bit arrogant of her, not to mention bad karma, to totally turn her back on the franchise that gave her such a huge break.
"Obviously there's a lot of disappointment among the cast right now. The consensus is that if Meghan had wanted to lend her support it would have made all the difference, at least in terms of perception, but she clearly had other ideas."
Suits bigwigs were begging the mother of Harry's two kids in February to step in for an appearance, as did original Suits leading man Gabriel Macht.
As a source noted: "The biggest get for the producers is obviously Meghan Markle."
Returning Cast
But sources said the ambitious duchess is now beyond being just an actress and her Netflix deal allows her to produce and star in shows like her current cooking series, With Love, Meghan.
"You have to wonder if there was ever any version of this spinoff that could have drawn in Meghan," noted the insider.
"Her business stance on TV projects these days is that she needs to be the center of any show she does, and she needs to be a producer as well.
"Holding a hard line like that shows Meghan still doesn't fully understand the TV business – because doing an old colleague a favor in a pinch can only bring you goodwill in the future."