Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Arrogant' As She Gets Dressing Down for Skipping Reunion of 'Suits' Show That Made Her Name

meghan markle branded arrogant skipping suits reunion
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been branded arrogant for skipping the reunion of the show that made her name.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 5 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle is being slammed as "arrogant" for turning her back on Suits LA, the NBC spinoff of the TV legal drama that gave her fame – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com her refusal to appear in a cameo helped doom the new series to cancellation.

Markle left the TV show after seven seasons when she became engaged to Prince Harry.

The 43-year-old duchess was a struggling actress before nabbing a slice of stardom playing legal assistant Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2018, leaving a year before the series ended because of her romance with now-husband Prince Harry.

Now NBC's reboot Suits LA has been axed after just one season, during which Markle snubbed making an appearance, and sources are branding her an ingrate.

Article continues below advertisement

Focused On Business

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle branded arrogant skipping suits reunion
Source: MEGA

Markle is more focused on her brand than anything in her past.

Article continues below advertisement

"Meghan would not be in the position she is today if producer Aaron Korsh hadn't cast her in the original show," shared an insider. "And it was a bit arrogant of her, not to mention bad karma, to totally turn her back on the franchise that gave her such a huge break.

"Obviously there's a lot of disappointment among the cast right now. The consensus is that if Meghan had wanted to lend her support it would have made all the difference, at least in terms of perception, but she clearly had other ideas."

Suits bigwigs were begging the mother of Harry's two kids in February to step in for an appearance, as did original Suits leading man Gabriel Macht.

As a source noted: "The biggest get for the producers is obviously Meghan Markle."

Article continues below advertisement

Returning Cast

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
sophia bush abuse secrets exposed actress older mans cruelty

EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Bush's Abuse Nightmare Secrets Laid Bare As Actress Lifts Lid on Suffering at Hands of Man 'Old Enough to Be My Father'

chris martins hygiene issue revealed dakota johnson sigh relief

EXCLUSIVE: The Disgusting Chris Martin Hygiene Issue That Has Ex Dakota Johnson 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' They Broke Up — 'She No Longer Has to Endure HIs Filthy Stench'

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle branded arrogant skipping suits reunion
Source: MEGA

Gabriel Macht, left, made a return for the rest of the 'Suits' cast, but Markle passed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

But sources said the ambitious duchess is now beyond being just an actress and her Netflix deal allows her to produce and star in shows like her current cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

"You have to wonder if there was ever any version of this spinoff that could have drawn in Meghan," noted the insider.

"Her business stance on TV projects these days is that she needs to be the center of any show she does, and she needs to be a producer as well.

"Holding a hard line like that shows Meghan still doesn't fully understand the TV business – because doing an old colleague a favor in a pinch can only bring you goodwill in the future."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.