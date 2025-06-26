Not Again, Meghan — Now Markle's Tea Is At Center of 'Rip-Off' Bust-Up After Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot She's 'Slapping a 300% Mark-Up on Manufacturer's Bags'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex's tea, which costs $12 for 12 bags, sold out within minutes of being restocked on her As Ever website last week.

Meghan Markle is at the center of a fresh rip-off scandal after she was accused of selling her As Ever herbal tea for three times the price.

The Duchess has slapped a high price on her tea, but fans are still buying it.

But the royal has now been exposed for sourcing her ingredients from American firm The Republic of Tea, who sell its comparable tea for between $11.50 and $14 for 36 tea bags, meaning Meghan’s offerings will set you back three times as much.

Sources close to Markle confirm Republic of Tea is her supplier but insist her blend is "different" from what they offer.

Royal expert Margaret Holder said: "Customers are paying a considerable increase for Meghan's label.

"She is taking advantage of celebrity branding. But it's a case of Meghan Mark-up, not Meghan Markle."