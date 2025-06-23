Meghan Markle in ANOTHER Sticky Situation — As America's 'Jam Queen' Rips Into Duchess' Spread as 'Failure' for One Specific Reason

On Friday, June 20, the former actress' brand restocked its inventory for the first time since its launch back in early April.

Before As Ever's newest launch, she posted on Instagram: "Yummies, and honeys, and fruit spreads, oh my! Come explore our summer drop – live now.

While fans of Markle's might have been in a rush to snag the jam, a famous jam-maker, Donna Collins, admitted she wasn't too fond of the product.

She told the Daily Mail: "It's a real disappointment that Meghan is selling a fruit spread, which is what you make when your jam fails. In the jam industry a spread is what we call something that didn't work.

"It can have the best ingredients, but if I had a jam that was too runny, I'd slap a label on it and call it a spread. There's no excuse for this. It should be perfect."