Meghan Markle in ANOTHER Sticky Situation — As America's 'Jam Queen' Rips Into Duchess' Spread as 'Failure' for One Specific Reason
Meghan Markle has found herself in yet another sticky situation as she continues to work on growing her lifestyle brand.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood actress was slammed by America's "Jam Queen" after her latest launch of products.
In A Jam
On Friday, June 20, the former actress' brand restocked its inventory for the first time since its launch back in early April.
Before As Ever's newest launch, she posted on Instagram: "Yummies, and honeys, and fruit spreads, oh my! Come explore our summer drop – live now.
While fans of Markle's might have been in a rush to snag the jam, a famous jam-maker, Donna Collins, admitted she wasn't too fond of the product.
She told the Daily Mail: "It's a real disappointment that Meghan is selling a fruit spread, which is what you make when your jam fails. In the jam industry a spread is what we call something that didn't work.
"It can have the best ingredients, but if I had a jam that was too runny, I'd slap a label on it and call it a spread. There's no excuse for this. It should be perfect."
Unfortunately for Markle, Collins also ripped the former Suits star's questionable and controversial ingredients.
She said: "Why should she include conventionally grown apricots, which will have used pesticides? And why is she using pectin, which is a gelling agent, unless it's because her spread was too runny? Most spreads don't use pectin."
In the latest drop for the lifestyle brand, Markle's spread was sold in an individual jar for $9, and then it was also available in keepsake packaging $14.
Marketing Trick?
Back in April, Markle claimed her products for the newly launched brand had completely sold out in under an hour.
However, she was quickly accused of using the "oldest marketing trick in the book" by one royal expert, Richard Eden, who ripped the limited range of products available as "pathetic."
He said: "Have you had a look at her lifestyle website, As Ever? It went live yesterday with the prices and everything. It's really pathetic.
"There's only about ten items. I was expecting quite a nice range.
"Come on. Sold out. I mean, give me a break. That's the oldest marketing trick in the book."
As Ever Backlash
As RadarOnline.com reported, when Markle first announced her new business venture, As Ever, it received a massive amount of backlash from fans.
The former actress revealed her lifestyle brand name on Instagram, and social media users quickly pointed out how she allegedly ripped off the name from a New York-based clothing business owner, Mark Kolski.
After Markle's announcement, Kolski said in an interview with The Sun he is currently "exploring all possibilities" because he is not changing the name.
He added: "I'm a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one-man band. This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it."
Besides the name, Markle's logo was also slammed, and she was accused of plagiarism once again.